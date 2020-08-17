Romeo Langford Hoping to Play in First-Round Series Against 76ers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana guard and current Boston Celtic Romeo Langford said his wrist feels more like a sprain than a torn ligament, but the MRI suggests otherwise.

In the Celtics' final seeding game against the Washington Wizards, Langford was getting minutes and he stepped in to take a charge, landing awkwardly on his way down. An MRI revealed the ligament tear and Langford was considered doubtful to return.

But Langford told the Boston Globe despite needing surgery after the season, his wrist felt fine after Sunday’s practice. He wore only light hand protection on the wrist as he participated.

“It feels better now, though,” Langford said. “I’m going to try to (play). Most likely I’m going to need surgery but it’s all about seeing what I can do and how painful it is when I’m playing."

This will come as no surprise to Indiana fans.

Back when Langford was in Bloomington, he tore a ligament in his right thumb during a November game against Duke in 2018. Langford kept it quiet, wrapped it up to play and competed for the rest of the season.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish (2) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

He needed surgery after the season was over, which caused him to miss a lot of training camp and summer league after being drafted 14th overall by the Celtics in 2019.

It took Langford a bit to find his way into Boston's rotation, but in March and ever since the NBA has restarted in the bubble, Langford has been getting more minutes for his defensive ability.

"He is a hard working guy, he’s a tough guy and I think he’s got a bright, bright future,'' Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "Again, I hope that he’s able to play, but that’s going to be totally dependent on our doctors and dependent on his pain."

The Celtics begin their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 6:30 p.m. eastern. The Celtics are the three seed while the 76ers are the six seed.

Related Stories: