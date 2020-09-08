SI.com
Former Indiana Player Maurice Creek Inks Pro Contract in Romania

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After an impressive summer in The Basketball Tournament, former Indiana player Maurice Creek will be playing professionally this season.

Creek announced on Twitter Sunday that he has signed with Steaua Bucuresti in Bucharest, Romania.

Creek tweeted "Blessed" with the #StriveOrStarve.

This comes after a summer in which Creek stood out in the TBT for Sideline Cancer. Creek sent his team to the championship game with a game-winning 3-pointer in the semifinals to defeat Overseas Elite.

It was Sideline Cancer's first championship appearance in its 7-year run in the TBT. Creek had 20 points in the title game, but his team fell short to the Golden Eagles (Marquette Alumni) 78-73.

It was an emotional run for Creek and Sideline Cancer — one that had Indiana fans rejoice over the success of its former player during a summer where sports were scarce.

Creek played in Bloomington from 2009-2013. His freshman season was filled with upside. He temporarily led the nation in freshmen scoring, but shortly after, a left knee fracture ended his season in Indiana's final nonconference game.

Creek suffered a fracture in his right knee during his sophomore season, then tore his left Achilles in the offseason. In 2013, he decided to transfer to George Washington for his final year of eligibility, where he averaged more than 14 points per game and played a career-high 32 games.

Playing professionally isn't new to Creek. After college, Creek played in Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Finland and Ukraine. His deal with Romania will be his latest chapter in an already storied career. 

