Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan Signs Multiyear Deal With NBA's Boston Celtics

Whether you remember Juwan Morgan for his late-game heroics in the Crossroads Classic against Notre Dame in 2017 or his 25-point effort on Senior Day in 2019, you'll soon have the chance to watch the former Hoosier star on the biggest stage in basketball.

Morgan signed a two-year, $1,834,863 deal with the Boston Celtics on Saturday to fill an open roster spot before the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics are the No. 3 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference and will play a seven-game series against the winner of the Brooklyn Nets versus Cleveland Cavaliers Play-In Tournament game on Tuesday night. The first-round series starts on Sunday in Boston.

Morgan was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds as a junior and 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds as a senior. He started 85 of 128 games and was part of Indiana's 2016 Big Ten regular season championship team as a freshman.

Morgan joined Steve Downing as the second Indiana basketball player to ever record a triple-double when he scored 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Dec. 22, 2018 in Indiana's 94-64 win over Jacksonville. He scored a career-high 35 points in Indiana's win over Butler in the 2018 Crossroads Classic, which also broke his own record of 34 points in the Crossroads Classic set the previous season.

The 6-foot-7 forward started his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Utah Jazz. Morgan played for Utah in the 2019 Summer League and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz in August of 2019. He spent the following two seasons playing for the Jazz and their G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Morgan notably started his first NBA game for Utah in Game 1 of the 2020 Western Conference first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Utah lost the game 135-125, but Morgan finished with a team-high plus-17 plus/minus rating, contributing three points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Following two seasons with the Jazz and Stars, Morgan signed with the Celtics in September of 2021. He was waived a few weeks later, but was quickly resigned by Boston's G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Playing 13 games, Morgan averaged 12.3 points on 53.1 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes per game.

Morgan signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors in December of 2021 but was reacquired by the Maine Celtics on Jan. 1, 2022 after his 10-day contract expired. The first year of Morgan's new contract with the Celtics will allow him to play through the playoffs, but next year's portion of the deal is not guaranteed, according to reporter Keith Smith, who covers the Celtics.

It's unlikely that Morgan will play a big role for Boston in the playoffs, but with the recent 4-to-6-week injury to starting big man Robert Williams III, Morgan provides necessary depth and versatility. At 6-foot-7, Morgan can guard multiple positions, is a proven rebounder and a capable 3-point shooter, connecting on 34 percent of 3's in 29 games for the Maine Celtics this season.

