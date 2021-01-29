Tipoff Time Set for Indiana's Game with Illinois on Tuesday

Indiana and Illinois will square off on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly, with a late night start of 9 p.m. ET. It will be Indiana's first game in nine days.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has had to wait nine days between basketball games, and now it will have to wait a little longer. The school has announced that Tuesday night's home game against Illinois will now tip off at 9 p.m. ET.

The game will be on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Hoosiers were supposed to play at Michigan on Saturday, but that game had to be postponed when the Wolverines' program was shut down for two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns. That's the second Indiana road game to be postponed. Michigan State was the first. No makeup dates have been announced.

Illinois is 10-5 on the season and 6-3 in the Big Ten, currently ranking No. 19 in this week's Associated Press poll. The Fighting Illini have a huge game on Friday night, if you want to do some advance scouting. They host No. 7 Iowa at 9 p.m. ET. The game is being televised on FOX Sports 1.

The Hoosiers and Illini have played once already this season. Illinois won 69-60 on Dec. 26 in Champaign, but the game was closer than the final score indicated. Indiana actually had a lead with eight-plus minutes remaining in the game, but Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu went nuts down the stretch, scoring 18 points in the final nine minutes to help the Illini pull away.

Armaan Franklin had a huge day for the Hoosiers in Champaign. He led the Hoosiers with 23 points, hitting 5-of-7 three-pointers.

The break has been good for one thing for the Hoosiers. It's given them some time for some injuries to heal. Franklin re-aggravated an ankle sprain last Sunday against Rutgers, and freshman guard Trey Galloway has missed two games with a back injury.

