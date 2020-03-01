HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Need to See From the Hoosiers against Illinois

Tom Brew

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Indiana might be on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble right now, but getting a win on the road at Illinois on Sunday might put them over the top for sure.

That won't be easy, though. It's the Big Ten, and it's a road game. And because it's Indiana, the State Farm Center will be sold out, something that's not always a given in Champaign. They're doing some special things to amp up the noise, and the Hoosiers will have to be  ready. 

"It's two of the best programs in the history of college basketball. Both have been to Final Fours, both have passionate fans bases and that makes it fun,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. 

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers: 

  • Who: Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9 in the Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 11-6 in the Big Ten)
  • When: 2 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 1
  • Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.
  • Latest Line: Illinois is a 5.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, according to goldsheet.com. 
  • Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked. Illinois is receiving votes in both the Associated Press or Coaches polls. They would be ranked No. 27 in the AP poll, and No. 29 in the Coaches poll.
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 30, Indiana is No. 38, dropping two spots after Thursday night's loss at Purdue
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Shon Morris
  • Radio: Indiana Radio Network
  • Announcers: Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, Joe Smith

1. Take the fun out of the building

Illinois has had a nice season, winning 11 Big Ten wins so far. It's their most since going 11-7 in 2009. The last time an Illinois team won more than 11 league games was in 2005, when it claimed the conference title outright with a 15-1 conference record.

Underwood has the team heading in the right direction, and they've been really good at home in the State Farm Center. The game is sold out and they're striping the building to give it a big-time feel. It's incumbent on Indiana to get off to a good start and suck that energy out of the building.

2. Keep Dosumnu from going off

Sophomore Ayo Dosumnu has been on fire lately, averaging 21.0 points and shooting 58.1 percent from the field (25-43) over the last three games after returning to the lineup. Dosunmu is averaging 18.0 points (216), 4.5 rebounds (54) and 3.8 assists (45) over his last 12 games.

During his last 12 appearances, Dosunmu has scored at least 15 points 10 times and has been the Illini's leading scorer seven times. He can be a tough defensive matchup.

3. Win the "best freshman'' battle

The two guys who have dominated the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award all year have been Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn. Their individual battle might impact the outcome of the game more than any.

"I'm not sure how much they'll match up together. Neither one of them are really freshman anymore this late in the season, not after 27, 28 games. It's an exciting matchup. They're two young guys who've come in and impacted this league in a big way.

Over the last five games, Cockburn is averaging 12.4 points and 9.8 rebounds and shooting 55.6% (25-45). He has had double-doubles in three of the last five games while scoring in double figures all five times.

Jackson-Davis has won the award the past two weeks. He had 27 points and 16 rebounds against Minnesota and 13 and 10 against Penn State. He struggled through all of Purdue's double teams on Thursday night and will be looking for a bounce-back game. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Indiana’s David Ballou has been offered the strength and conditioning coach position by Nick Saban at Alabama

Indiana strength and conditioning coach David Ballou is one of the most respected coaches in America. That’s why Nick Saban went after him so hard at Alabama.

Tom Brew

by

CrimsonTikes

Tommy Sommer Leads Indiana Baseball to Sixth-Straight Win

Sommer almost goes the distance as he shuts down the Panthers in 5-1 victory

Caleb Coffman

Hoosiers' offense overcomes defensive mistakes in 11-5 win over No. 17 East Carolina

Indiana’s offense bails out a terrible defensive showing against No. 17 East Carolina

Caleb Coffman

Purdue Continues Domination Over Hoosiers in Ugly 57-49 Loss

Indiana shot a season-low 25 percent from the floor in a 57-49 loss to Purdue, its seventh-straight against its in-state rival.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Face 2 Ranked Opponents This Weekend

Indiana Baseball takes on No. 17 East Carolina, High Point and No. 13 Ole Miss in Greenville, N.C.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: Can Archie Miller Finally Break the Matt Painter Curse?

Archie Miller is 0-4 against Matt Painter and Purdue during his three seasons as the Indiana head coach. He wants to change that Thursday night in Mackey Arena.

Tom Brew

Simon Stepaniak On Mend From Knee Injury, But Optimistic At NFL Combine

The Indiana offensive guard, lost before the Gator Bowl to an ACL tear, expects his rehab to include running in two weeks. He's been told he should be able to resume football activities by mid-July, hopefully for an NFL team.

Phillip B. Wilson

Meet the Opponent: The Streaky, Struggling Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue looked great in beating Indiana 74-62 on Feb. 8, but the Boilermakers have lost four straight games since then.

Tom Brew

5-Star Recruit Khristian Lander Commits to Indiana

Evansville's Khristian Lander is considered the best point guard in America in the 2021 class, and Indiana got a verbal commitment from him late Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Wednesday's Game Against Butler Cancelled

Indiana's midweek game on Feb. 26 against Butler has been cancelled

Caleb Coffman