Title IX 50th Anniversary: 'Not a Female Athlete, Not a Male Athlete — Just an Athlete'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In 1988, a young Purdue basketball player embarked on her journey as a Boilermaker under Hall of Fame Coach Lin Dunn.

This young athlete and former Indiana All Star made three NCAA Tournaments and won one Big Ten championship during her collegiate career in part thanks to Title IX, the civil rights law that prohibits gender discrimination in educational institutions (like Purdue and Indiana University) and activities (like sports) that receive federal assistance.

Signed into law by President Richard M. Nixon on June 23, 1972, Title IX has paved the way for all females in sport.

That young Purdue athlete was current Indiana basketball head coach Teri Moren. Reflecting back on the law in its 50th year golden anniversary, Moren said women are no longer knocking on the door of sports. They’ve busted through and are still fighting for even more exposure as Title IX support continues to grow.

“Playing for somebody like Lin Dunn, who was my college coach, and listening to some of her stories, and then fast forwarding to where we are now and everything that has changed and then continues to change...the needle is still quickly moving for our female athletes, and in a lot of really great ways,” Moren said.

Lin Dunn © Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

“I think I speak for all female athletes, is that when you talk about sports universally, there should be no female, male sports. We're all athletes. I think the one thing we have just wanted and we're still yearning for is that everybody sees us as that, just an athlete — not a female athlete, not a male athlete, just an athlete.”

In February 2022, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 Alliance announced they would be celebrating the law’s 50th anniversary over the course of the year under its campaign, “Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX TogetHER.”

Moren said women’s basketball, among other sports, has had more exposure than it has ever had and expects even more changes as time prevails. With conferences aligning together to celebrate the cause, more awareness can only help.

“Title IX helped open the door for women in college athletics,” said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren.

“This historic and revolutionary piece of legislation has inspired many talented young women across several generations to pursue their dreams through higher education and the power of sport. Much work remains to fulfill the promise and purpose of this law, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring Title IX’s golden anniversary across the 41 member institutions that comprise the Alliance in the coming months.”

The signing of Title IX into law has allowed these female sports teams to compete for their own titles like an NCAA championship or perhaps a Big Ten title.

Moren is entering her ninth season with the Hoosiers in the 2022-23 campaign. During her near-decade tenure, she’s led her athletes to four NCAA tournaments, including back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite Eight run, and one WNIT championship in the 2017-18 season.

Teri Moren is lifted up by her team after the Hoosiers' 56-55 win over Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Consistent and motivated, Moren’s last seven teams have all had 20-plus wins ranking Moren second in total wins for the program. It’s clear this wouldn’t have been possible without Title IX and its evolution over the last 50 years.

“I think we'll continue to benefit,” Moren said. “Things will continue to change with time. Maybe they're not changing as quickly as some of us females would like, but I do think that there has been great change, even from two years ago with the Final Four, as we did see in the NCAA Tournament. They'll continue to change.”

Moren is thrilled that fans can now turn on the TV and watch a women’s basketball game, something unheard of just a short time ago.

“For the longest time, even growing up as a young athlete, I didn't have that opportunity to see women's basketball on TV,” Moren said. “Now we have that opportunity. We've made great strides. There's no question. But we'll continue to, I think, push the envelope.”

This season, 11 Indiana women’s basketball games are part of the Big Ten TV package. The full TV schedule can be found here.

Teri Moren © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

In 50 years from now, Title IX will hopefully be as strong as ever and continue to propel women into the sports world where they will have plenty of seats at the table — or perhaps court, field, pool, etc.

Title IX: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball: