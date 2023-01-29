'Today Was Grace Berger Day': Indiana Women's Basketball Beats Rutgers

*quotes and press conference video coming soon*

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball improves to 20-1 on the season after defeating Rutgers 91-68 at home. The team has also taken over first place in the Big Ten.

Although the Scarlet Knights kept it close in the first couple quarters, Indiana's 61 three-point percentage with downtown shots from multiple players led the Hoosiers to pull away in the second half.

Graduate student guard Grace Berger paved the way with 21 points and a 3-for-3 performance from beyond the arc. Freshman guard Yarden Garzon contributed four triples while junior guard Sydney Parrish added three. In total, Indiana shot 63 percent from the field and limited Rutgers to 45 percent as their shots suffered more in the second half rather than the first.

In the first quarter, Rutgers started off hot with the early basket followed up by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes' layup off of Garzon's assist. Holmes then broke away for another layup in transition.

Garzon continued her three-point party as she hit two triples in back-to-back Hoosier possessions.

Later, Berger found Parrish for the backdoor cut and layup for the one-point lead. However, the Scarlet Knights weren't letting Indiana close the gap and had an impressive 6-0 run in less than a minute for a five-point lead at the end of the frame.

To begin the second quarter junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil got the and-1 play to turn the tide for the Hoosiers. The Hall did its work as the sixth player on the floor and got up on its feet for extra support. Parrish then hit a corner three to force a Rutgers timeout.

Garzon then hit another three for a two-point lead while Berger soon after stole and scored as part of an 11-0 Hoosier run.

Freshman forward Lilly Meister entered the match for Holmes and put up a nice defensive effort but also picked up two fouls in less than a minute as Holmes took back over.

The Scarlet Knights pulled within three with under four minutes to play in the half, but Indiana slowly built back up a 10-point lead with the help of two perfect free throw trips from freshman guard Lexus Bargesser and Holmes.

With the hot hand, Garzon connected on her fourth triple of the night for a perfect 4-for-4 so far. Indiana left the half with a 50-42 lead.

To start the second half, Rutgers chipped away off of a three for a 5-point difference before Berger nailed a three of her own on the next possession.

Off of a long pass from Berger, Moore-McNeil went in for the layup that drew the foul. She missed the free throw, but it was still enough for Rutgers to call a timeout.

The break sparked a 6-0 Rutgers run with two and a half minutes to go in the third frame, but Berger's third triple shut that down as Indiana went on to lead by 10 going into the final frame.

Indiana earned its largest lead of the game in the fourth quarter as bench players started to roll in for the finish. Senior guard Sara Scalia connected on her first field goal of the game off a triple to give the Hoosiers more than a 20-point lead and strong finish.

Up next, Indiana will start its road game stretch with a trip to Minnesota on Wednesday, Feb. 1 followed by an in-state rival game versus Purdue in West Lafayette on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball