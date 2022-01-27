Here's What Mike Woodson Said Following Indiana's Blowout Win Over Penn State

Indiana dominated Penn State 74-57 in a Wednesday night game at home. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson took to the podium to talk about the win. Read the full transcript, or just watch the video of the entire press conference.

Head coach Mike Woodson hit the podium to address questions with the media. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

Q. On production on both ends of the floor…

WOODSON: It's probably our best game in terms of a half that we put together in the Big Ten.

We had some earlier games this season when we started where we had halves where we were holding opponents to less than 20 points, but to do it against a Big Ten team, man, I thought our coverages, everybody was on par in terms of how we went into the game with a plan. That was on both ends of the floor, but our defense was really, really good the first half.

Q. On the diagnosis of Rob Phinisee...

WOODSON: Don't know right now. He has to be evaluated probably sometime tomorrow, and somehow we've got to get Khristian ready because he is not able to play either.

That's why he didn't play tonight, so we've got to get one of them back. I don't know when, but my theme has been all season — it's the next man up. We've just got to mix and match based on who we got in uniform. It's kind of how I look at it.

Q. On Xavier Johnson and his composure…

WOODSON: I just think the game is starting to slow down a little bit for him. Big Ten is a little bit different than the league he came out. Not that that league is not good. They've got great players and coaches and teams in that league, but the Big Ten forces you to really think about what you are doing.

Especially at the point guard spot. I think X is starting to slow down and see things ahead of him, and he is making guys a little bit better around him, which is kind of nice to see because I've always thought point guards, that's their job and what they are supposed to do, so he is starting to get a little bit better in that area.

Q. On Khristian Lander not playing...

WOODSON: It's strictly physical that's holding him back. He would have played tonight if I could have stuck him in there after Rob went down, but he can't play.

Q. On Johnson leading the team…

WOODSON: Well, it's still a work in progress, man, but he has gotten better. His last three ball games have been pretty positive and productive. I just need him to continue to grow, man, because we're going to need him as we this journey in the Big Ten.

Q. On what changed in the second half for Indiana...

WOODSON: I wasn't real happy about it. I don't think that they did anything differently from an offensive standpoint. They were still trying to execute just like they did the first half. I just thought the first half we were locked in.

We had three to four times we had miscues on switches, and they made us pay for them. Again, you've got to stay with the game plan all the way through for 40. That's what you got to commit yourselves to for 40 minutes. I thought we played 20 good minutes tonight.

Q. On how Woodson has seen this team grow in the last couple of games…

WOODSON: Well, again, the road is what it is. We're playing Maryland on the road. They're playing a lot better. I just thought yesterday's practice was a gut check practice. It was a practice that we really kind of went at it a little bit and worked on some things that I thought we needed to work on preparing for this game, and now Penn State is behind us, and we've got to get ready for Maryland, which, like I said, they're playing great, man, and you're going to have to commit for 40.

We'll put a game plan together, and we've got to commit ourselves for 40 minutes to go down there and get a win. It's not going to be easy, but we're capable of winning on the road. We proved that in Nebraska.

Q. On 3-point shooting...

WOODSON: Well, again, I thought the ball movement was great the first half. When Trayce was doubled and Race got doubled some, the ball was moving, and the defense really couldn't catch up, so we got good looks that way. We got some early in transition where we got stops and the ball came up, and we was able to get what we call quick strikes for threes.

Hey, I've never told us not to shoot threes. We've got to shoot them when you're open, and I thought Parker and Miller and X, everybody who shot them, they were in tune and knocked them down, and we're going to need them to continue to do that because we need the three ball. Ain't no doubt about that. We can't go 4 for 17 like we did against Michigan.

Q. On Phinisee's play when he got hurt...

WOODSON: I didn't see the play. I just saw him when he came up limping. He wasn't really moving, so I figured he had done something. Again, I don't know. I've got to go back in there and see what's going on. I'm sure he will be evaluated tomorrow.

