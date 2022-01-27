LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Penn State in Real Time

Indiana looks to get back to its winning ways at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, taking on Penn State in a critical Big Ten game for both sides. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views on the game right from press row at center court.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to press row at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Indiana is back in action for the third night in seven days, with the Penn State Nittany Lions the opponent.

This is our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with everything that's going on here, with the latest news and views, plus the occasional opinion and highlights when they come available.

The starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and it's televised on the Big Ten Network. Because it's the back half of a doubleheader on BTN, the actual tip is scheduled for 8:42 p.m. ET.

Indiana opened as an 8.5-point favorite on Wednesday morning, and 30 minutes prior to the game, it's actually gone up a tick. The Hoosiers are now favored by nine points.

OK, let's roll!

10:04 p.m. — Nice three-pointer from Trey Galloway

9:57 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout, and Indiana leads 51-25 with 15:34 to go. Miller Kopp has missed a pair of mid-range jumpers, so Trey Galloway is coming in for him after the timeout. Hoosiers lead by 26, but lost that first segment by 3. Need to win this segment.

9:52 p.m. — Race Thompson picks up his third foul on Penn State's first possession, and immediately heads to the bench. Jordan Geronimo comes in.

HALFTIME: That was clearly the best half of the season for Indiana. We go to the break with Indiana leading 46-17. Hoosiers shot 57.1 percent from the field, and were 6-for-8 from three. Three guys in double figures, Trayce Jackson-Davis (13), Race Thompson (11) and Xavier Johnson (10). Only concern is the Rob Phinisee injury. He's not on the floor as we prepare to start the second half.

9:29 p.m. — Indiana's defense has been incredible. Penn State is just 4-for-27 shooting, 14.8 percent. They are 1-for-10 from three.

9:25 p.m. — Breaking news, Miller Kopp missed a free throw!! lol He was 21-for-22 coming into the game. Indiana leads 42-15, with 2:56 to go.

9:20 p.m. — Back-to-back three pointers from Parker Stewart and Tamar Bates and now the lead is 39-10 Indiana. What an impressive performance. Indiana is 6-for-6 from three-point range so far.

9:16 p.m. — It looks like Rob Phinisee is injured. Can't put any weight on his right foot. Not a good sign. He needed help from a couple of teammates to get to the locker room. Indiana leads 31-10 with 6:48 to go.

9:12 p.m. — Race Thompson gets an offensive rebound and scores on a floater. Hoosiers are up 29-8 now, and Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry has seen enough and calls timeout. He's really ripping into his team. A complete blowout — so far.

9:05 p.m. — Jordan Geronimo from the elbow is lethal. He knocks down a 15-footer, and then Race Thompson does the same off of a Tamar Bates assist. Indiana leads 26-8 with 9:13 to go.

8:58 — Subs in for Indiana. Rob Phinisee, Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo join the party. With 12:14 to go, it's Indiana 17-5.

8:52 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout, and it's all Indiana. The Hoosiers lead 15-2 with 14:34 to go. Penn State's two points shouldn;'t have happened either. Refs missed a kicked ball.

8:48 p.m. — And a pair of free throws from Trayce Jackson-Davis makes it 10-0. Then Miller Kopp gets a steal and feeds Xavier Johnson on a breakaway. That's 12-0 Indiana.

8:42 p.m. — You wanted a fast start from the Indiana starters, and you got it. A quick 8-0 lead. A nice basket with the right hand for Trayce Jackson-Davis, and three-pointers from, you guessed it, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson.

8:25 p.m. — Indiana guard Parker Stewart got a haircut on Tuesday. Here's the new look.

8:20 p.m. — Same starters for Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson.

8:15 p.m. — Despite Sunday's struggles against Michigan, Indiana is first in the Big Ten and 13th in country in field goal percentage defense (37.9%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.7) overall and in conference play (65.6).

8:10 pm. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 17 points against Michigan on Sunday, and now sits at 1,302 career points, good for 30th place all-time. Jordan Hulls is next up at 1,318.

8:05 p.m. — Indiana has won six of the past eight games against Penn State, but they've all been nail-biters. The last 10 games between Penn State and Indiana have been close battles, being decided by an average of just 4.9 points per game. Indiana has won seven of the last 10 meetings, but only by average of 4.3 points, with one overtime contest (Dec. 30, 2020) and one triple-overtime game (Feb. 1, 2017).

8 p.m. — Penn State is looking for its first regular-season sweep of the Hoosiers since 2009 and its first win at Assembly Hall since 2014. Getting its shooting act together, particularly from 3-point range, will be imperative. The Lions average 38.1 percent from 3-point range in their eight wins and 29 percent in their eight losses. Defensively, the Lions have been impressive, holding 10 of their last 13 opponents at least 10 points under their scoring average.