Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana owned Penn State from start to finish claiming a 74-57 victory over the Nittany Lions at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday. Scroll through 20 pictures from our partner USA Today to relive the victory.

The Hoosiers faced the Nittany Lions earlier this season and lost 61-58 on the road, but tonight, Xavier Johnson put up 19 points and three three pointer's that led the Hoosiers to success following a disappointing Michigan game.

More than 17,000 fans attended the game to watch the action, but here's a more close up recap of the game through pictures.

Indiana Vs. Penn State Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots over Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

