Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana owned Penn State from start to finish claiming a 74-57 victory over the Nittany Lions at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday. Scroll through 20 pictures from our partner USA Today to relive the victory.
The Hoosiers faced the Nittany Lions earlier this season and lost 61-58 on the road, but tonight, Xavier Johnson put up 19 points and three three pointer's that led the Hoosiers to success following a disappointing Michigan game.
More than 17,000 fans attended the game to watch the action, but here's a more close up recap of the game through pictures.
Indiana Vs. Penn State
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots over Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Trey Galloway
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) drives on Penn State's Sam Sessoms (3) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Miller Kopp
Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) blocks Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is fouled by Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Race Thompson
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Rob Phinisee
Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) drives on Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis & Parker Stewart
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) aand Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrate a Jackson-Davis block during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Tamar Bates
Indiana's Tamar Bates celebrates a Indiana defensive stop during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Parker Stewart
Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots over Penn State's Jaheem Cornwall (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) scores against Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) scores past Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jaheam Cornwall (11) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) blocks a shot attempt from Penn State Nittany Lions forward Jalanni White (14) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) is fouled by Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) attempts a shot over Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks to an official during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Leal
Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) is fouled by Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK.
Parker Stewart
Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK.
Parker Stewart
Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) defends Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK.
Rob Phinisee
Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) steals the ball from Penn State's Saam Seessoms (3)during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
