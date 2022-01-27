Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Penn State

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was booming with more than 17,000 fans that witnessed Indiana dominate Penn State 74-57. Take a look at 20 photos for a closeup of the action.

USA Today

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana owned Penn State from start to finish claiming a 74-57 victory over the Nittany Lions at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday. Scroll through 20 pictures from our partner USA Today to relive the victory.

The Hoosiers faced the Nittany Lions earlier this season and lost 61-58 on the road, but tonight, Xavier Johnson put up 19 points and three three pointer's that led the Hoosiers to success following a disappointing Michigan game.

More than 17,000 fans attended the game to watch the action, but here's a more close up recap of the game through pictures.

Indiana Vs. Penn State

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17569850

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots over Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17569842

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) drives on Penn State's Sam Sessoms (3) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17569884

Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) blocks Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17569881

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is fouled by Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Race Thompson

USATSI_17569872

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17569844

Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) drives on Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis & Parker Stewart

Trayce Jackson-Davis high fives Xavier Johnson.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) aand Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrate a Jackson-Davis block during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Tamar Bates

USATSI_17569875

Indiana's Tamar Bates celebrates a Indiana defensive stop during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17569865

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots over Penn State's Jaheem Cornwall (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17569945

Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) scores against Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17569950

Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) scores past Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jaheam Cornwall (11) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17569959

Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) blocks a shot attempt from Penn State Nittany Lions forward Jalanni White (14) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17569956

Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) is fouled by Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17570588

Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) attempts a shot over Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17570862

Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks to an official during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Leal

USATSI_17570868

Jan 26, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) is fouled by Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) during the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17570545

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK.

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17570538

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK.

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17570539

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) defends Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK.

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17570536

Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) steals the ball from Penn State's Saam Seessoms (3)during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

  • INDIANA BOUNCES BACK WITH BLOWOUT WIN: Indiana came out of the gates blazing, and cruised to an easy 74-57 victory over Penn State on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall, getting their 15th win of the year. CLICK HERE. 
  • HOOSIERS VS. NITTANY LIONS LIVE BLOG: Indiana looks to get back to its winning ways at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, taking on Penn State in a critical Big Ten game for both sides. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views on the game right from press row at center court. CLICK HERE. 
  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. PENN STATE: Indiana looks to start a new home winning streak on Wednesday night, taking on Penn State at Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch the game, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and starting lineup, plus some newsy nuggets. CLICK HERE. 
  • INDIANA OPENS AS FAVORITE OVER PENN STATE: Indiana slipped at home for the first time on Sunday against Michigan, but the Hoosiers seem primed to bounce back in a big way when they host Penn State on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. Oddsmakers have made Indiana a big favorite. Here's the opening line, plus a complete season history for both teams against the number. CLICK HERE. 

