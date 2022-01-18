Here's What Mike Woodson Said After the Hoosiers' Win on the Road Versus Nebraska

Indiana defeats Nebraska 78-71 for its first road win of the season. Coach Mike Woodson hit the podium for a press conference following the win. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.

Q: On winning a road game...

WOODSON: Bro, that's what's great. We've played well enough on the road to have won some games by now, and again, this was a big win for us. Our ace in the hole went down with six, seven minutes left in the game, and my mentality is next man up, so we moved Race to the five and had Geronimo at the four, and they closed it out. It was kind of nice to see.

Q: On if Trayce Jackson-Davis's injury is long term...

WOODSON: We don't know. We'll go back and reassess him once we get back and see where he is, and we'll go from there.

Q: On what Jackson-Davis hurt in the game...

WOODSON: Probably his tail bone you know the way he landed. I mean I don't think he really had a chance to break his fall, but he's young. He'll be alright.

Q: On Jordan Geronimo...

WOODSON: He was huge. I thought our bench was great. Trey came in. I thought Tamar played some positive minutes, but Geronimo was huge. He made 4-of-4 of his shots and eight rebounds, and he was great defensively man.

Probably the most minutes I've played him, and he might be earning some more minutes if he continues to play that way.

Q: On if it was hard to get into a rhythm with the amount of fouls…

WOODSON: Yeah, we fouled a lot. They fouled a lot too, but that’s Big Ten basketball. You just have to play however the officials are calling it that game.

Q: On if they focused on turning the ball over less…

WOODSON: That’s every game. We tried to keep our turnovers at 12 or less. I just thought our guards did a really good job controlling the tempo. When they made runs, we came down and milked possessions and were able to counter those runs and secure the win.

Q: On the bench’s play…

WOODSON: I tell you guys this all the time, but the bench is just as important as the guys that start, and our bench had been struggling a little bit. I thought tonight they came in with the right mindset and we got some good production off the bench.

I'll play the bench as long as they're playing well. I mean unfortunately our last game, we got a seven, eight point lead and they come in, and the team goes on a 10-0 run. I got to make changes as a coach. I thought tonight they were ready to go and very productive and helped secure this win.

Q: On how important it is to win on the road…

WOODSON: It’s huge. You can’t lose at home and when you’re on the road you’ve got to try and put yourself in the best position to win it. We’ve done that, and our defensive has held us in on the road and given us opportunities.

I just got to help them get over the hump. That's the bottom line, and I thought tonight we did a great job in that regard.

Q: On the upcoming Purdue matchup...

WOODSON: I mean, again, they're next on our schedule, and we can't lose at home. That's just my message. I can't say it loud enough. I mean they're a great team. I watched them today against Illinois in double overtime.

I mean they're huge. They got talent out front, but hey, we're just going to have to match it and see what happens.

