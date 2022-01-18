Photo Gallery: Indiana Men's Basketball at Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers are leaving Nebraska with their first road game win of the season defeating the Cornhuskers 78-71.
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 23 points alongside a 12-point contribution from senior forward Race Thompson and 10 points from sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo off the bench.
Jackson-Davis added 12 rebounds, and Geronimo tallied eight on the night. The Hoosiers improve to 13-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.
Take a peek inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. to get a closer look at all the action including "Dream" shirts athletes and coaches wore to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Indiana at Nebraska
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) wears a warmup shirt to honor Dr. Martin Luther King before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee & Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts with guard Rob Phinisee (1) after a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dribbles the ball while defended by Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (left) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson, Trayce-Jackson Davis and Parker Stewart
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Parker Stewart (45) defend Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson & Xavier Johnson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Lat Mayen (11) attempts a three-point shot against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) goes to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trey McGowens (left) reaches for the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson & Trayce Jackson-Davis
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) scores against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) watches a three point basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson discusses a call with an official in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) goaltends by putting his hand through the basket on an attempt from Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers center Eduardo Andre (35) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson (left) calls out to the team against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson & Xavier Johnson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson & Xavier Johnson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trey McGowens (2) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts to a foul call in the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee, Trey Galloway and Race Thompson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) dribbles the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Lat Mayen (11) ties up Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (rear) for a jump ball in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- LIVE BLOG: Maybe the fifth time is the charm for Indiana as the Hoosiers look for their first road win of the year on Monday night against Nebraska in the beautiful Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Here is our live blog, with all the latest news and views right from courtside. CLICK HERE.
- HOW TO WATCH: It's a huge week for Indiana, and it starts on Monday with a road game at Nebraska. The Hoosiers, 12-4 overall, are still winless on the road and they'd desperately like to end that misery. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV, the latest on the point spread, lineups and lots of newsy nuggets. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Even though Indiana is 0-4 on the road so far this season, the Hoosiers are big favorites in Monday's game at Nebraska. The line has been moving a lot, though. Here's the latest, plus both team's full record this year vs. the number. CLICK HERE