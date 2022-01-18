Photo Gallery: Indiana Men's Basketball at Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers are leaving Nebraska with their first road game win of the season defeating the Cornhuskers 78-71.

Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 23 points alongside a 12-point contribution from senior forward Race Thompson and 10 points from sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo off the bench.

Jackson-Davis added 12 rebounds, and Geronimo tallied eight on the night. The Hoosiers improve to 13-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

Take a peek inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. to get a closer look at all the action including "Dream" shirts athletes and coaches wore to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

