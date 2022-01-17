LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game At Nebraska in Real Time

LINCOLN, Neb. — Welcome to Pinnacle Bank Arena, where it's time for Indiana and Nebraska to get after it in an early Monday evening Big Ten tilt that's critical for both sides.

Indiana needs a road win in the worst way, with all four dings on their 12-4 overall record coming on the road. Nebraska just needs a win, period. The Cornhuskers are 0-7 in league play thus far.

The game is on the Big Ten Network. Here's how to watch, with all your TV information, plus lot of newsy nuggets. CLICK HERE

Indiana opened as a 9-point favorite despite their road woes, but the point spread has been moving all day. Here's the latest update: CLICK HERE

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated with everything that goes on here in real time, with the most recent items at the top. Just keep refreshing and you won't miss a beat.

Here we go!

5:50 p.m. — There's a sparse crowd here, which isn't surprising considering how bad the Cornhuskers have been struggling. Also, the students STILL aren't back in school here. They don't start until Tuesday. So this homecourt advantage should be minimal.

5:40 p.m. — Same starters for Indiana. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson on the perimeter.

5:30 p.m. — This is a Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Game on the holiday, and players from both teams are wearing black T-shirts in pregame warmups to mark the occasion. Here's the story.