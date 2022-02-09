Indiana Suspends 5 Players For Game at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Just 15 minutes before tipoff, Indiana media relations officials announced that five Hoosiers, including starting guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson, were suspended for Tuesday night's game against Northwestern.

Also suspended were sophomore guard Khristian Lander, freshman guard Tamar Bates, senior center Michael Durr.

Indiana was now without all three of its point guards. Senior Rob Phinisee has been out for two weeks with a foot injury. Johnson has started all 22 games at the point. Stewart has started all but one game.

Sophomore guard Trey Galloway, who played point guard in high school, got the start. Sophomore Anthony Leal, his long-time AAU teammate, started at the other guard spot.

Indiana is 16-6 and trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

Related stories on Indiana basketball