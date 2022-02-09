Indiana Suspends 5 Players For Game at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Just 15 minutes before tipoff, Indiana media relations officials announced that five Hoosiers, including starting guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson, were suspended for Tuesday night's game against Northwestern.
Also suspended were sophomore guard Khristian Lander, freshman guard Tamar Bates, senior center Michael Durr.
Indiana was now without all three of its point guards. Senior Rob Phinisee has been out for two weeks with a foot injury. Johnson has started all 22 games at the point. Stewart has started all but one game.
Sophomore guard Trey Galloway, who played point guard in high school, got the start. Sophomore Anthony Leal, his long-time AAU teammate, started at the other guard spot.
Read More
Indiana is 16-6 and trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday night's Indiana-Northwestern game live and in r eal time. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: During the final 13 minutes of Indiana's loss to Illinois on Saturday, the Hoosiers scored just 11 points and made only two baskets in their set offense, going 2-for-15 from the field. It was a recipe for disaster, and one we've seen before. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA VS. ILLINOIS PHOTO GALLERY: Look at more than 15 photos from Indiana's matchup against Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers won the first half but fell apart in the second and were beat 74-57 by the Fighting Illini. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Here's what Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the Hoosiers' loss to Illinois. CLICK HERE
- WHAT THOMPSON SAID: Here's what Indiana forward Race Thompson said after Saturday's game. We have the video and the transcript. CLICK HERE