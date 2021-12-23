Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis and Anthony Leal Had to Say After Indiana's Win Over Northern Kentucky

The Hoosiers defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 79-61 and remain undefeated at home. Trayce-Jackson Davis was the team's leading scorer with 21 points, and Anthony Leal got his first start! Read what Jackson-Davis and Leal had to say postgame, or just watch the attached video of the full presser.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers remain undefeated at home after beating the Northern Kentucky Norse 79-61 improving to a three-game winning streak.

Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the crew with 21 points, and sophomore guard Anthony Leal got his first start.

Read what Jackson-Davis and Leal had to say postgame about the win, or just watch the attached video of the full presser.

Q. On the play of Race Thompson

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think Race is someone that just he brings it every day. He's the glue guy. He's the glue of our team. He holds our team together.

And even last year, you saw a few games where he was just on the boards relentless and I think this year he's just doing more of that. He's just trying to attack the glass and just be more a complete player honestly.

Coach Woodson at the beginning of the year, he would be shy and not shoot and shoot shots, and Coach Woodson was like, "You've got to do that. You've got to be a scorer for us. I think he took that to heart and he's been playing well ever since.

Q. On getting the start

LEAL: I think it was Sunday or Monday. I think it was Monday. And I mean, it's a blessing for sure. Obviously when they first told me, I was in shock, but I just tried to focus on making the most of it and following the scout and making sure that we got off to a good start, that kind of stuff. Staying true to what I do and trusting myself.

Q. On walking on the floor

LEAL: Very special. I couldn't really stop smiling. I didn't tell my parents because I wanted it to be a surprise for them. I had my sister make sure my grandparents and everybody was here to make sure they could experience it with me.

It was special and hopefully the first of many.

Q. On NKU run in the second half

JACKSON-DAVIS: Can't really complain about it. They were just hitting shots really. That's what Coach Woodson always says; when you come in, you have to be ready to play. And so, the second group just had a little slippage there, but at the same time we could have probably trusted them to finish out the game. I think the game was pretty well in hand. But Coach Woodson doesn't take chances, so he put us back in to make sure we sealed the deal.

Q. On Race Thompson

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think Race does a little bit of everybody. I think you're right. He's not really a 100 percent stretch forward, but I think he can still hit a three if he needs to.

But at the same time, I think me and him complement each other very well. We seem to always know where we're going to be on offense, and the double teams come from his guy and I'm able to hit him and he's vice-versa.

But I think the biggest thing with both of us is we are unselfish and we pass out of the post, especially if we are doubled.

Q. On the duo of yourself and Race

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think it's really tough to prepare for because you never know. You try to take something away and then you have to counter another thing. Like you have got him, Anthony, Parker, Miller guys like that shooting threes. So, you can't prepare for both of us and stop both of us because we have so many pieces on our team.

