LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Northern Kentucky In Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Merry Christmas to all, and let's have a good night here from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Indiana looks to remain unbeaten at home when it takes on Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers are 9-2 on the season, but they're a perfect 8-0 at home in Mike Woodson's first year at the helm of his alma mater. Northern Kentucky, one of the best teams in the Horizon League the past six years, is 4-6 on the season.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated with everything that's going on here, live from center court on press row. You'll get all the news and views, with highlights and opinion tossed in as well.

So let's go! Enjoy.

7:55 p.m — A 10-year-old kid made a FullCourt putt at halftime and won $1,000. Who is he???? I need putting lessons.

The kid made a $1,000 FullCourt putt!!

7:45 p.m. — Khristian Lander is in the game at the 2:13 mark. He didn't play at all Saturday against Notre Dame. Indiana ends the half with a. three-pointer from Miller Kopp on a nice assist from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Hoosiers head to the locker room with a 38-14 lead. The 14 points is the lowest in a half this season.

7:41 p.m. — We've made it to the under-4 media timeout and Northern Kentucky still isn't in double figures. Indiana leads 26-8 with 3:57 to go in the first half. Indiana's defense is terrific. Norse are 3-for-26 shooting, a meager 11.5 percent. Indiana playing a clean game, too, with only four turnovers so far.

7:38 p.m. — For those asking, as I said earlier, Parker Stewart is dressed out and sitting on the bench. Just hasn't been in yet. All we know for now.

7:33 p.m. — Indiana has a big lead, but the Hoosiers have been pretty average on the offensive end. Just 8-for-19 shooting thus far from the field, and 1-for-5 from three.. We're at the third media timeout and Indiana leads 21-5 with 7:47 to go. Rob Phinisee and Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the way thus far with seven points each.

7:30 p.m. — Indiana's defense is really good so far. NKU is just 2-for-20 from the field and has only five points in 11-plus minutes. Indiana leads 21-5 with 8:22 to go.

7:25 p.m. — Indiana senior guard Rob Phinisee is on fire. He's hit his first three shots and has seven quick points. A great lob to Xavier Johnson at the rim, too, but he misses. File that away as a podcast discussion point. lol

7:19 p.m. — Guard Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky's best player, just picked up his third first just six minutes into the game. He missed his first two shots. Rob Phinisee in the game for the Hoosiers, replacing Miller Kopp. Phinisee scores on his first touch, and Indiana leads 12-5. A quick timeout called by Northern Kentucky coach Darrin Horn. Jordan Geronimo in for Race Thompson. Still no Parker Stewart.

7:10 p.m. — We get to the first media timeout and Indiana has an 8-5 lead. Freshman Tamar Bates is at the scorer's table, so he'll be Indiana's first sub tonight.

7:05 — Indiana has a huge size advantage in this game and they go inside on each of the first two possessions and get baskets from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Quick 4-0 lead. He scores again, then the Hoosiers get out on the break and a nice pass from Xavier Johnson to Race Thompson leads to another hoop. Indiana 8-2.

6:50 p.m. — Yes, Mike Woodson is in a suit tonight. Hoosiers 9-0 with the nice threads.

6:45 p.m. — Starting lineup change! For the first time all year, Mike Woodson is going with a new starting lineup. Sophomore guard Anthony Leal, who had a solid 16 minutes against Notre Dame, is starting for Parker Stewart. The other four regulars are all in, point guard Xavier Johnson, wing Miller Kopp and forwards Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

6:40 p.m. — The game is on the Big Ten Network tonight. Here's where to find it, with all the pregame stuff in one spot. CLICK HERE

6:35 p.m. — Indiana is a 17.5-point favorite just prior to tipoff, so there hasn't been much movement today. The Hoosiers opened as a 17-point favorite this morning. Here's what the two teams have done versus the number this season. CLICK HERE

6:30 p.m. — Freshman guard Tamar Bates is back with the Hoosiers. He missed last Saturday's game against Notre Dame because of a death in the family.