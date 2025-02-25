Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Indiana Upsets Purdue, Keeps Tournament Hopes Alive
On Tuesday's episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, Jack Ankony, Todd Golden and Brandon Brown recap Indiana's 73-58 win over Purdue and discuss its NCAA Tournament chances with four regular season games left.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana earned a much-needed win over the weekend, defeating No. 13 Purdue 73-58 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers had lost eight of their last 10 games and four straight home games going into Sunday's in-state rivalry matchup, but they used a dominant second half to defeat the Boilermakers. Indiana outscored Purdue 48-21 in the second half to pick up a win that has brought them closer to the NCAA Tournament field, according to Joe Lunardi.
On Tuesday's Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, Jack Ankony, Todd Golden and Brandon Brown share thoughts on how Indiana was able to defeat Purdue, preview Wednesday's game against Penn State and discuss the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament chances.
Watch the full episode below.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- ROSEMOND RADIO SHOW: On Monday's episode of the Inside Indiana Basketball radio show, associate head coach Yasir Rosemond and play-by-play broadcaster Don Fischer discussed the Hoosiers' 73-58 win over Purdue and looked ahead to Wednesday's game against Penn State. CLICK HERE
- LEAL MAKES WINNING PLAYS: Indiana senior guard Anthony Leal stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, and he made numerous key defensive plays in Sunday’s 73-58 win over No. 13 Purdue. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: After losing 10 of 11 to sink to the bottom of the Big Ten, Penn State has won its last two games. CLICK HERE
- TEAMS INDIANA IS FIGHTING WITH TO MAKE NCAA FIELD: A guide to the teams Indiana is fighting with to get into the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.
- PAINTER COMMENTS ON INDIANA JOB OPENING: After Sunday's 73-58 loss at Indiana, Purdue coach Matt Painter gave a long answer in regard to Indiana's coaching search and the state of the program. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON 4-4 AGAINST PURDUE: Rivalries are part of what makes college sports unique and intriguing for fans and players alike. After years on the wrong side of the rivalry, coach Mike Woodson has helped bring the juice back to the Indiana-Purdue basketball series. CLICK HERE
Published