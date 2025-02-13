Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Will Indiana's Win At Michigan State Spark Late Run?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana picked up its biggest win of the season Tuesday, defeating No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
The Hoosiers have underperformed relative to preseason expectations, and coach Mike Woodson will not return for the 2025-26 season. But defeating the Spartans kept the Hoosiers' season alive with six regular season games to go.
On Thursday's episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, Jack Ankony, Todd Golden and Brandon Brown of Indiana Hoosiers On SI discussed a variety of topics. They began by breaking down Indiana's upset win at Michigan State, then delved into the Hoosiers' mentality at this stage of the season and shared their thought on various individual performances in recent weeks.
The show wrapped up with a preview of Friday's 8 p.m. ET game against UCLA at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Watch the full episode below.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- MEET THE OPPONENT: UCLA, just outside the top 25, comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday night. CLICK HERE
- JACK'S TAKE: Indiana’s upset of No. 11 Michigan State Tuesday shows the Hoosiers are not giving up on the season despite a losing streak and Mike Woodson’s impending departure. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-MICHIGAN STATE GAME STORY: Indiana used a zone defense to keep Michigan State off-balance and the Hoosiers bigs were productive. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Mike Woodson and Malik Reneau spoke to the media together after the Hoosiers pulled off a shocking upset at Breslin Center. CLICK HERE
- BOB KNIGHT'S BIG TEN WINS RECORD: Tom Izzo is one win away from passing Bob Knight for the most Big Ten wins of all-time, but he missed his chance to do so Tuesday against Knight’s former team. CLICK HERE
- ZONE STOPS SPARTANS: The Hoosiers’ zone defense got No. 11 Michigan State out of rhythm as Indiana earned a 71-67 victory. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-MARQUETTE GAME: Indiana and Marquette have agreed to play a neutral site game at the United Center in Chicago next season, according to a report from Jon Rothstein. CLICK HERE