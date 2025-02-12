Indiana, Marquette To Play In Chicago Next Season
Indiana's 2025-26 nonconference schedule is shaping up to be challenging.
According to Jon Rothstein's report on Wednesday, Indiana and Marquette are finalizing an agreement to play next season.
The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago, the home of the Chicago Bulls. The date and game time are to be determined.
Indiana leads the all-time series against Marquette, 8-2. The teams last played on Nov. 14, 2018 as Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers won 96-73 under former head coach Archie Miller, thanks to 22 points from Romeo Langford and 16 points from Evan Fitzner.
Indiana's game against Marquette is the second notable matchup in its 2025-26 nonconference schedule. The Hoosiers will play Kentucky on Dec. 20, 2025 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., renewing the rivalry series for the first time since the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
When they play Marquette next season, the Hoosiers will have a new head coach. Indiana announced Friday that coach Mike Woodson will not return for a fifth season in 2025-26.
Indiana picked up a big win Tuesday night, defeating No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 at the Breslin Center. That improved the Hoosiers' record to 15-10 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten play.
Marquette is 19-6 overall and in third place in the Big East standings at 10-4 in coach Shaka Smart's fourth season. Smart is 94-36 with the Golden Eagles, including a Big East regular season and tournament title in 2022-23 and a Sweet 16 run in 2023-24.
