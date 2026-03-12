Did Indiana have to sell its soul to the devil to win the national championship in football?



Boy, at times it felt like it this season, and perhaps none more than in its finale.



The Hoosiers basketball team saw its 2025-26 season come to a merciful end on Wednesday night in Chicago with a 74-61 loss to Northwestern.



Like normal, Indiana's time at the Big Ten Tournament was over as quickly as it started.



And in this case, the hopes of getting to play an extra game or two in the NCAA Tournament are done for Indiana as well.

Northwestern Gashes Indiana in Second Half

For the seventh time in a row, Northwestern beat Indiana in basketball.



This wasn't just beating the Hoosiers, though. This was throwing around Indiana and taking its lunch money for the entire second half.



As was the case in the only other meeting between the two this season, Indiana didn't start to have an answer for Northwestern big man Nick Martinelli. He led all scorers with 28 points while pulling down four rebounds.

Despite jumping out to a 30-21 lead with 6:12 to play in the first half, Indiana couldn't hold on.



Northwestern outscored it 15-7 to close the half and get within one.



Then the Wildcats owned the start of the second half, going on a 17-7 run to start the frame and grow the lead to nine. Eventually, Indiana would trail by as many as 18 in the second half before closing to make things appear a little more respectable in the final score.

What's Next for Indiana?

Indiana looked like a safe bet to make the NCAA Tournament as recently as a few weeks ago, but did everything possible to set that on fire.



Blowout road loss after blowout road loss, an embarrassing home loss to Northwestern, and an inexcusable effort on Wednesday night to boot.

Technically, the Hoosiers still have NCAA Tournament hopes if the planets align and about 16 teams all lose early in their conference tournaments, but let's get real: Indiana is done.



The bigger question turns to what was actually accomplished in the first year under head coach Darian DeVries?



Indiana went to the transfer portal and loaded up on veterans. That's great if it works.



However, it clearly didn't work.

Northwestern gets great looks without even much effort. Indiana's defensive intensity wouldn't cut it in 99% of college practices at any level, much less a postseason game.



IU's personnel isn't great. But their lack of intensity is a direct reflection of coaching. #iubb — Justin Albers (@Justin_Albers) March 12, 2026

What culture has been established a year in?



What is different about Indiana's outlook now compared to a year ago?



The season came to a merciful end on Wednesday night in embarrassing fashion, but nothing that was accomplished this season makes even the most optimistic of Hoosiers fan think next season will bring brighter days.