Indiana basketball started the Darian DeVries era with hope for something special in the first year. After a 12-3 start overall and 3-1 start to Big Ten play, it seemed like things were pointed up for the Hoosiers.



Fast forward to today and Indiana is a team that won two true road games since then and lost 11 games since then, eight of which came by double digits.



Perhaps the worst of those was Wednesday night, as the season seemingly dudded to an end with a 74-61 loss to lowly Northwestern.

Hey, no offense to the Wildcats, but 15-18 overall is 15-18, as is a 5-15 conference mark.



Then again, two of those 15 are against Indiana, a team the Wildcats have now beat in each of the last seven meetings.

Social media came alive with reaction to Indiana's brutal loss in what certainly feels like it'll be the final game of the year.



Below are some of the best posts during and following the second inexcusable Indiana loss to Northwestern in the last three weeks.

Dickie V Says Indiana is Out

A BAD BAD LOSS tonight for Hoosiers @IndianaMBB vs Northwestern -I think it will cost them a bid - I believe that ends dream of getting into @MarchMadnessMBB @ESPNPR — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 12, 2026

And how can anyone possibly disagree with him? Win any of six games over the last three or so weeks and the Hoosiers are probably in. Instead, clean out your lockers and get ready for an eventful off-season.

Disaster Over the Last Month

Indiana was 17-8 on Feb. 9. Comfortably in the field. Since then:



-- 20-point loss at Illinois

-- 29-point loss at Purdue

-- 4-point loss to Northwestern

-- 13-point loss to Michigan State

-- Win over Minnesota

-- 13-point loss at Ohio State

-- 13-point loss to Northwestern https://t.co/EKZbGt4NlF — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 12, 2026

From "safely in the field" to "season over" in a month. Indiana won't be hitting the off-season on any high notes.

Northwestern Owns Indiana Yet Again

I'm so sick of watching Indiana basketball teams that literally don't care. You'd think at some point someone would have a little pride and say ... "We're not getting dominated by Northwestern again."



And yet, here we are. Embarrassing and, quite frankly, pathetic. #iubb — Justin Albers (@Justin_Albers) March 12, 2026

Where were you on February 10, 2021?



That is the last time Indiana basketball beat Northwestern. We're living in the upside down, right?

Everyone Has a Bad...Decade?

Again, it is not hard to make the NCAA Tournament. With the current state of the bubble, IU might've still gotten in just with a split over Northwestern the last three weeks, but they couldn't even do that.



Missing 8 out of the last 10 tournaments is truly an unforgivable sin. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) March 12, 2026

How, coach after coach, does Indiana mess things up to this degree? Making the tournament shouldn't be hard for the Hoosiers. Instead, the feat feels almost impossible the last decade.

What Did Indiana Accomplish in Year One?

The reason I felt DeVries needed to make the tournament in year 1 was program momentum and proof of concept



Because of the way he built the roster, we have no program momentum and no proof of concept, and now he has to do it all over again with no building blocks and no culture.… — Hoosier Review (@Hoosier_Review) March 12, 2026

A whole lot of money spent on NIL, but for what? Hoosiers will have to hit reset and do it all again in Year Two.

Indiana: Football School

Once upon a time, Bob Knight went 26-0 against Northwestern at Assembly Hall.



Now, IU has lost seven basketball games in a row to NU.



Indiana: Football School — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) March 12, 2026

It's one thing to not be competing for national championships on an annual basis, but how in the world does it get to this? Rough times for a proud fanbase.

Spring Break Plans? Not Watching Hoosiers Basketball

This team has spent the last month playing like they had spring break plans already booked. No need to torture us anymore with this talk of postseason play. Just dust off & nuke it from orbit. #iubb — Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) March 12, 2026

Anyone Else Miss Tom Crean These Days?

10 years ago, Indiana won an outright Big Ten regular season title for the second time in four years under Tom Crean, beat Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, and went to the Sweet 16 for the third time in five years.



The Hoosiers haven’t been close to that type of success since. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2026

Tom Crean coming back wouldn't be bad, but what about getting a point guard like Yogi Ferrell again? The lack of a ball handler is just one of the issues with this squad that will need addressed in a big way.