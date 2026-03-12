Indiana Basketball Gets Roasted on Social Media Following Blowout Loss
Indiana basketball started the Darian DeVries era with hope for something special in the first year. After a 12-3 start overall and 3-1 start to Big Ten play, it seemed like things were pointed up for the Hoosiers.
Fast forward to today and Indiana is a team that won two true road games since then and lost 11 games since then, eight of which came by double digits.
Perhaps the worst of those was Wednesday night, as the season seemingly dudded to an end with a 74-61 loss to lowly Northwestern.
Hey, no offense to the Wildcats, but 15-18 overall is 15-18, as is a 5-15 conference mark.
Then again, two of those 15 are against Indiana, a team the Wildcats have now beat in each of the last seven meetings.
Social media came alive with reaction to Indiana's brutal loss in what certainly feels like it'll be the final game of the year.
Below are some of the best posts during and following the second inexcusable Indiana loss to Northwestern in the last three weeks.
Dickie V Says Indiana is Out
And how can anyone possibly disagree with him? Win any of six games over the last three or so weeks and the Hoosiers are probably in. Instead, clean out your lockers and get ready for an eventful off-season.
Disaster Over the Last Month
From "safely in the field" to "season over" in a month. Indiana won't be hitting the off-season on any high notes.
Northwestern Owns Indiana Yet Again
Where were you on February 10, 2021?
That is the last time Indiana basketball beat Northwestern. We're living in the upside down, right?
Everyone Has a Bad...Decade?
How, coach after coach, does Indiana mess things up to this degree? Making the tournament shouldn't be hard for the Hoosiers. Instead, the feat feels almost impossible the last decade.
What Did Indiana Accomplish in Year One?
A whole lot of money spent on NIL, but for what? Hoosiers will have to hit reset and do it all again in Year Two.
Indiana: Football School
It's one thing to not be competing for national championships on an annual basis, but how in the world does it get to this? Rough times for a proud fanbase.
Spring Break Plans? Not Watching Hoosiers Basketball
Anyone Else Miss Tom Crean These Days?
Tom Crean coming back wouldn't be bad, but what about getting a point guard like Yogi Ferrell again? The lack of a ball handler is just one of the issues with this squad that will need addressed in a big way.
