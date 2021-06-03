Hoosiers in The Pros: Celtics' Romeo Langford Goes Off for 17 Points Against Nets

Romeo Langford may have had his best game of the season in the Celtics final game of the year.

The Boston Celtics had their season end on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center during game 5 when they lost 123-109.

The series ended in a 4-1 advantage for the Nets, as the only game the Celtics won was Game 3 at home in Boston.

During Game 5, former Indiana Hoosier and second-year NBA player Romeo Langford started his second career (and second straight) playoff game.

In his first start during Game 4 in Brooklyn, Langford had nine points in 26 minutes, but the Celtics lost to the Nets 141-126, making them fall down 3-1 in the series.

On Tuesday, the New Albany, Indiana product played 38 minutes and went off for 17 points, a new playoff-career high. Yet, even with his impressive play, the Celtics could not save their season against the big three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Nets.

After the game, All-Star Jayson Tatum said the game might have been Langford's best of the season and the sentiment of what Tatum said can be seen below from Jay King of The Atheltic.

"Jayson Tatum said he likes the way the first- and second-year Celtics played this season. Said tonight might have been Romeo’s best game all season. Said there’s something to build on for those guys." King Tweeted on Tuesday night.

Langford finished his second season playing 18 regular-season games, averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, and played in four playoff games averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.