How Indiana's Outgoing Transfers Performed At Their New Schools

When Indiana fired Mike Woodson following his fourth season, it lost every scholarship player from the 2024-25 roster to graduation or the transfer portal.

Eight former Hoosiers transferred out of Indiana, and new coach Darian DeVries brought in 10 transfers and three freshmen to replace them.

Some players like Malik Reneau thrived in new environments, while others made little to no impact at their new schools. Here's a closer look at how Indiana's eight outgoing transfers have performed during the 2025-26 season.

Kanaan Carlyle, Florida Atlantic

Indiana's Kanaan Carlyle (9) against Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carlyle's Florida Atlantic stats (2025-26): 14.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.1 spg, 2.5 tov, 26 games, 25 starts, 31.1 mpg, 41.6 FG%, 33.5 3pt FG%, 86.0 FT%

Florida Atlantic went 17-14 and plays in the American Conference Tournament as the No. 7 seed on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Carlyle's Indiana stats (2024-25): 4.0 ppg, 1.2 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.7 tov, 25 games, 6 starts, 16.2 mpg, 28.9 FG%, 24.3 3pt FG%, 42.9 FT%

Gabe Cupps, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Gabe Cupps (4) drives against Indiana at Value City Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cupps' Ohio State stats (2025-26): 1.5 ppg, 1.2 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.7 tov, 30 games, 0 starts, 34.2 FG%, 18.2 3pt FG%, 73.7 FT%

Ohio State went 20-11 and plays in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 8 seed on Wednesday at Noon ET on Big Ten Network. The Buckeyes are projected to be a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Cupps' Indiana stats (2024-25): Only played four games due to knee injury.

Dallas James, Morgan State

Indiana's Dallas James is introduced during Hoosier Hysteria at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James' Morgan State stats (2025-26): 1.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 1.2 tov, 21 games, 9 starts, 50.0 FG%, 72.7 FT%

Morgan State went 14-15 and plays in the MEAC Tournament as the No. 2 seed on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

James' Indiana stats (2024-25): Did not play in any games.

Mackenzie Mgbako, Texas A&M

Texas A&M's Mackenzie Mgbako talks to reporters at SEC Media Day in the Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mgbako's Texas A&M stats (2025-26): 10.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.6 spg, 1.7 tov, 18.9 mpg, 39.0 FG%, 34.3 3pt FG%, 88.2 FT%. He has not played since Dec. 21 due to right foot injury.

Texas A&M went 21-10 and plays in the SEC Tournament as the No. 6 seed on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The Aggies are projected to be a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mgbako's Indiana stats (2024-25): 12.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.5 bpg, 1.2 tov, 32 games, 31 starts, 25.2 mpg, 43.7 FG%, 32.9 3pt FG%, 81.0 FT%

Jakai Newton, Georgia State

Indiana's Jakai Newton (0) against Sam Houston at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Newton's Georgia State stats (2025-26): 7.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 1.0 tov, 21 games, 6 starts, 17 mpg, 33.3 FG%, 26.2 3pt FG%, 82.1 FT%

Georgia State went 10-22 and lost on March 3 in the Sun Belt Tournament as the No. 13 seed.

Newton's Indiana stats (2024-25): Only played four games due to injury.

Malik Reneau, Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives against North Carolina at Watsco Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Reneau's Miami stats (2025-26): 19.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.7 bpg, 2.7 tov, 31 games, 31 starts, 28.4 mpg, 55.9 FG%, 36.5 3pt FG%, 78.1 FT%, All-ACC first team.

Miami went 24-7 and plays in the ACC Tournament as the No. 3 seed on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are projected to be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Reneau's Indiana stats (2024-25): 13.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.5 bpg, 1.6 tov, 26 games, 19 starts, 23.2 mpg, 55.2 FG%, 12.5 3pt FG%, 73.3 FT%

Myles Rice, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins guard Myles Rice (2) dribbles against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Xfinity Center. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Rice's Maryland stats (2025-26): 5.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.9 spg, 1.4 tov, 17 games, 4 starts, 16.5 mpg, 36.6 FG%, 34.4 3pt FG%, 92.6 FT%, missed time due to injury.

Maryland went 11-20 and plays in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 17 seed Wednesday at Noon ET on Peacock.

Rice's Indiana stats (2024-25): 10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.2 tov, 32 games, 25 starts, 27.4 mpg, 41.2 FG%, 32.5 3pt FG%, 81.8 FT%

Bryson Tucker, Washington

Washington Huskies forward Bryson Tucker (8) against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tucker's Washington stats (2025-26): 5.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.4 tov, 21 games, 14 starts, 22 mpg, 43.6 FG%, 26.1 3pt FG%, 54.5 FT%, missed time due to injury.

Washington went 15-16 and plays in the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 12 seed Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Tucker's Indiana stats (2024-25): 5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.6 tov, 23 games, 0 starts, 16.5 mpg, 37.8 FG%, 15.0 3pt FG%, 72.2 FT%