How to Watch Indiana's Game at Nebraska on Sunday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana looks to get back to .500 in the Big Ten on Sunday, taking on a Nebraska team that's still looking for its first conference victory.

LINCOLN, Neb. -- There was the heartbreak of a double-overtime loss at Wisconsin on Thursday and the impending excitement of the in-state showdown with Purdue next Thursday in Bloomington.

But there's also the matter of this game Sunday night in Lincoln against Nebraska, a team that still hasn't won a league game all season.

Can you say ''trap game?''

There's some truth to that because this is something of a ''road trip'' for the Hoosiers, too. They flew to Lincoln from Wisconsin instead of going home and then coming back out. It might be interesting to see how they handle four nights in hotels, which they haven't done for a couple of years.

Here are the particulars on Sunday's game:

Indiana Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-7, 0-4 in the Big Ten. When : 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 10.

: 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 10. Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. Latest Line: Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite over Nebraska, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite over Nebraska, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked.

Neither team is ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana dropped two spots to No. 23 in the Kenpom rankings after Thursday's double-overtime loss at Wisconsin. Nebraska is ranked No. 119, the lowest by far of any Big Ten team. This is only the third game all season where Indiana isn't playing someone ranked in the top-55.

Indiana dropped two spots to No. 23 in the Kenpom rankings after Thursday's double-overtime loss at Wisconsin. Nebraska is ranked No. 119, the lowest by far of any Big Ten team. This is only the third game all season where Indiana isn't playing someone ranked in the top-55. Series history: Indiana leads 15-7 overall, but is just 3-4 in Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

Indiana leads 15-7 overall, but is just 3-4 in Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. Last meeting: The teams played three times last season and Indiana won them all, with the final meeting being the last game of the season for both teams. IU won at the Big Ten tournament 89-64, but then the season was canceled the following day.

The teams played three times last season and Indiana won them all, with the final meeting being the last game of the season for both teams. IU won at the Big Ten tournament 89-64, but then the season was canceled the following day. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Larry Punteney and Shon Morris

Larry Punteney and Shon Morris Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Thursday:

1. Continued solid play from Anthony Leal

There's reason to believe that the light finally came on for Indiana freshman Anthony Leal on Thursday at Wisconsin. He made three three-pointers and played 35 minutes in the double-overtime loss, and he looked confident doing it.

He's gone through the usual freshman growing pains this season, but this was the first time he really looked himself. Hopefully he can put a few good games together.

2. Keep Teddy Allen in check

Nebraska guard Teddy Allen is their most dangerous weapon and he can get hot in a hurry. Indiana has to make sure he doesn't go off early. He's scored 22 points or more on five different occasions this year. He had 23 against Michigan State in the Huskers' last game. (Their game with Purdue on Tuesday was postponed.)

“I thought his attack was great, and I thought he took shots at the 3-point line when he had some space. And when he’s got space and has it going like he did, we don’t mind those shots,” Hoiberg said.

3. Do NOT take this game for granted

Sure, Nebraska is a mess right now and Fred Hoiberg is rebuilding this program from scratch, but there's no way they are going to go an entire season without winning. So the Hoosiers need to come to play, and especially need to clamp down on the defensive end.