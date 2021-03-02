How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana and Michigan State hook up for the second time in 10 days, making up a postponed January game on Tuesday night in East Lansing. An NCAA Tournament bid almost certainly disappears for the loser.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It was just 10 days ago where we learned a lot about both the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans. The two teams met in Bloomington on Feb. 20, and Indiana looked great in rushing out to a double-digit lead.

But Michigan State and its Hall of Fame coach, Tom Izzo, made adjustments and blew the Hoosiers out of their own building, scoring 52 points in the second half after scoring only 26 in the first. It gave the Spartans life, so much so that they beat two top-five teams (Illinois and Ohio State) back-to-back for the first time in school history.

For Indiana, that was the start of a three-game losing streak and the talk on Archie Miller's future at Indiana -- or lack thereof -- really got accelerated that day. Losses to Rutgers and Michigan since then haven't helped, which is why Indiana desperately needs wins this week in road games at Michigan State and Purdue to end the regular season.

Desperation time, for sure.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's game between Indiana and Michigan State:

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-12 overall, 7-10 in the Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-10, 7-10 in the Big Ten).

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers against Michigan State on Tuesday night:

1. Play better in transition

When Michigan State reeled off 52 second-half points to come from behind to beat Indiana two weeks ago, it was Indiana's transition defense that let them down in a big way. The Hoosiers seemed lost at times, and did a poor job of communicating and finding shooters.

During the run that blew the game open, Michigan State hit five three-pointers and most of them were open looks. That can't happen again. It will be Indiana's biggest challenge, especially with top perimeter defender Armaan Franklin out with a foot injury. Defenders need to step up.

2. Let Trayce Jackson-Davis go off

Michigan State chose to single cover Trayce Jackson-Davis during that game, and he torched them for a career-high 34 points. Archie Miller hinted that a day like that was coming for TJD, and another one just like it would sure help.

It will be interesting to see if Michigan State coach Tom Izzo decides to give them a different look, especially with one less perimeter shooter on the floor because of Franklin's injury. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.8 points and 9.2 rebounds a game, and he'd love to pad those numbers again against the Spartans.

3. Get a big game from Jerome Hunter

Jerome Hunter got his first career start against Michigan on Saturday when Franklin wasn't available. He played 26 minutes, but only had five points and six rebounds. He needs to set a bigger footprint on this game.

Hunter and Michigan State's Aaron Henry both play the same position and are attached at the hip a bit in Indiana recruiting history. They were both recruited at that same time, and Miller was hoping to get them both. Hunter committed first, so Henry opted to go to Michigan State instead.

Henry has turned out to be the better player, and the Ben Davis product was really good against the Hoosiers in the first game. Henry played all 40 minutes and tied a career high with 27 points. Hunter needs to have a bigger impact this go-round.

