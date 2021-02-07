How to Watch Indiana's Game with Iowa on Sunday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

It was just 17 days ago that Indiana stunned Iowa on the road in a convincing 81-69 victory, and now the Hoosiers get a chance to do it again on Sunday at Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has had a weird basketball schedule lately, with only three games played in the past 24 days. So it will be nice to get back to work on Sunday, when the Hoosiers entertain No. 8 Iowa at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

One of those three games, of course, was a convincing 81-69 win over then No. 4 Iowa on Jan. 21. It was the biggest win in the four-year Archie Miller era, but it was followed by home losses to Rutgers and Illinois – and a lot of practice time in between.

It's been odd, but the Hoosiers have tried to make the most of it.

"This period of time where our games have been spaced out so much, we've been taking time working on ourselves, getting ourselves better,'' Indiana guard Armaan Franklin said Saturday. "Just keeping a rhythm and being in tune on what we're doing and getting better.''

It will be good for the Hoosiers to get back to work, as they take on an Iowa team that is just 1-3 in its last four games, including that loss to Indiana.

Here are the particulars on Sunday's game:

Who: Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5 overall, 8-4 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-8 overall, 4-6 in the Big Ten).

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5 overall, 8-4 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-8 overall, 4-6 in the Big Ten). When : Noon, ET, Sunday, Feb. 7

: Noon, ET, Sunday, Feb. 7 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Latest Line: Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday. Poll rankings: Indiana is not ranked. The Hoosiers have received some votes in the poll this season, but have never cracked the top-25. Iowa is ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press and Coaches polls.

Indiana is not ranked. The Hoosiers have received some votes in the poll this season, but have never cracked the top-25. Iowa is ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana actually moved up one spot to No. 27 in the Kenpom rankings after last Tuesday's overtime loss to Illinois. Iowa is ranked No. 5.

Indiana actually moved up one spot to No. 27 in the Kenpom rankings after last Tuesday's overtime loss to Illinois. Iowa is ranked No. 5. Series history: Indiana leads 104-78. The Hoosiers have won five of the last seven games at Assembly Hall in the series.

Indiana leads 104-78. The Hoosiers have won five of the last seven games at Assembly Hall in the series. Last meeting: The teams played just two weeks ago, on Jan. 21 in Iowa City. Indiana pulled off the upset of then No. 4-ranked Iowa thanks to a great defensive effort in he second half, winning 81-69.

The teams played just two weeks ago, on Jan. 21 in Iowa City. Indiana pulled off the upset of then No. 4-ranked Iowa thanks to a great defensive effort in he second half, winning 81-69. TV: FOX

FOX Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (color commentary)

Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers against Iowa on Sunday afternoon:

1. Shut down Iowa shooters again

Indiana held Iowa three-point shooters to just 1-of-10 shooting in the second half, and frustated guard Jordan Bohannon into an 0-for-9 night, the worst performance of his five-year college career. It lead to a 23-3 Indiana run in the second half that led to that 12-point Indiana win.

Now they need to do it again.

"It was our intensity on the ball. We really got into the ballhandlers and pressured them pretty heavy,'' Franklin said. "We didn't need much help getting over the screens, and we blew up a lot of screens. We were in our gaps, and I think that was one of our best defensive performances of the year, just being in the gaps and helping each other out.''

2. Make Garza vs. Jackson-Davis a draw

Luka Garza is a national player of the year candidate once again, and Indiana threw the kitchen sink at him last game. They "held'' him to 28 points and 12 rebounds, but got a lot of stops against him during that 23-3 run, too, with freshman Jordan Geronimo frustrating the 6-foot-11 center, among others.

You would think Iowa will be better prepared for what Indiana tries to do defensively on Sunday, but it's critical that the Hoosiers don't let Garza take over. His last trip to Bloomington, he scored 36 points – but the Hoosiers won anyway,

To beat Iowa, you need to try to match Garza blow for blow, or at least be close. That's why Trayce Jackson-Davis needs to play at a high level on the offensive end and get a 20/10 game – or better – of his own.

3. Play with passion and energy for all 40 minutes

The frustrated thing about this Indiana team, and the ones that have preceded it, has been an inability to string together wins. They moved to 4-4 in the Big Ten after that last Iowa win, but then proceeded to lose home games to Rutgers and Illinois and destroy any momentum they could have built from that game.

The Hoosiers need to get their swagger back at home. With no fans, it's up to the players to bring their own energy – and they just haven't done that. They have lost three straight Big Ten home games and are just 2-4 overall on their home floor.

That needs to change on Sunday. They need to tough this one out, from beginning to end.

Related stories on Indiana basketball