How to Watch 4 Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal Games on Friday

There are four great games on the docket in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There are only eight teams left in the Big Ten Tournament, and they are all the top-eight seeds after all the favorites advanced in Thursday's second round. That should set up an increible day of basketball on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the four games, plus the updated schedule and pairings for the entire tournament.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 Maryland

No. 1-seed Michigan Wolverines (19-3, 14-3 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 8-seed Maryland Terrapins (16-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten). When : 11:30 a.m. ET, Friday, March 12.

: 11:30 a.m. ET, Friday, March 12. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Michigan is a 8.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Friday. The over/under was 130.

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Ohio State

No. 5-seed Ohio State Buckeyes (19-8, 12-8 in the Big Ten) at No. 4-seed Purdue Boilermakers (18-8, 12-6 in the Big Ten). When : 2 p.m. ET, Friday, March 12.

: 2 p.m. ET, Friday, March 12. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Ohio State is a 1.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Friday. The over/under was 140.

Ohio State is a 1.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Friday. The over/under was 140. Poll rankings: Purdue moved up in the Associated Press and Coaches top-25 polls this week, checking in at No. 20 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the Coaches poll. It's their highest ranking all year. Ohio State is No. 9 in AP, and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. They were as high as No. 4 prior to their four-game losing streak.

Purdue moved up in the Associated Press and Coaches top-25 polls this week, checking in at No. 20 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the Coaches poll. It's their highest ranking all year. Ohio State is No. 9 in AP, and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. They were as high as No. 4 prior to their four-game losing streak. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue moved up two spots to No. 12 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Ohio State is No. 7.

Purdue moved up two spots to No. 12 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Ohio State is No. 7. Last time out: . Purdue beat Indiana 67-58 last Saturday to close out the regular season, its ninth straight win over its archrival. Ohio State beat Minnesota 79-75 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in a game that wasn't that close.

. Purdue beat Indiana 67-58 last Saturday to close out the regular season, its ninth straight win over its archrival. Ohio State beat Minnesota 79-75 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in a game that wasn't that close. Last meeting: The two teams last played in Columbus on Jan. 19, 2021 with the Boilermakers winning 67-65 thanks to a late basket from freshman Jaden Ivey. The Boilers also won in December, winning 67-60. Purdue is the only team to sweep Ohio State all season.

The two teams last played in Columbus on Jan. 19, 2021 with the Boilermakers winning 67-65 thanks to a late basket from freshman Jaden Ivey. The Boilers also won in December, winning 67-60. Purdue is the only team to sweep Ohio State all season. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Shon Morris (color commentary) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 7 Rutgers

No. 2-seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-6, 16-4 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 7-seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-10, 10-10 in the Big Ten). When : 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 12.

: 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 12. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Illinois is an 8-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Friday. The over/under was 137.

No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Wisconsin

No. 3-seed Iowa Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-6 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 6-seed Wisconsin Badgers (17-11, 10-10 in the Big Ten). When : 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 12.

: 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 12. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Iowa is a 4-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Friday. The over/under was 137.

Big Ten Tournament

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Game 2 – Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Game 4 – Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Game 5 – Rutgers 61, Indiana 50

Game 6 – Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 seed Michigan vs. No. 8 seed Maryland ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 8 seed ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 8 (No. 4 seed Purdue vs. No. 5 seed Ohio State ) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 5 seed ) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 9 (No. 2 seed Illinois vs. No. 7 seed Rutgers ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 7 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 10 (No. 3 seed Iowa vs. No. 6 seed Wisconsin) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)