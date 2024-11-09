How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Eastern Illinois
Indiana continues the 2024-25 season on Sunday against Eastern Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, the point spread and over/under, projected score, key stats, rankings and more.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is back in action Sunday at Assembly Hall.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers host Eastern Illinois, following their season-opening 80-61 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Sophomore Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 31 points in that game.
Eastern Illinois comes to Bloomington coached by a former Indiana Hoosier, Marty Simmons, who played under Bob Knight from1983-85 before finishing his career at Evansville. The Panthers are 1-1 with a loss at Illinois and a home win over Earlham on Wednesday.
How to watch Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois
- Who: No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (1-1)
- What: Indiana's second regular season nonconference game.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 10 at noon ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten-plus (Access via bigtenplus.com or B1G+ app. Monthly pass costs $12.99. Annual pass costs $89.99. Available on PC, phone, tablet or TV.)
- Announcers: Austin Platt, Alex Haynes, Kara Adams
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana opened the season with an 80-61 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Wednesday, led by a 31-point game from Mackenzie Mgbako. Eastern Illinois lost 112-67 at Illinois on Monday, then won 97-61 at home against Earlham on Wednesday.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 1-0 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-0 at neutral sites. Eastern Illinois is 1-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-0 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Eastern Illinois went 14-18 overall, 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference and did not qualify for a postseason tournament.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 2-0, most recently winning 88-49 on Nov. 13, 2015 in Bloomington under coach Tom Crean. James Blackmon Jr. led the Hoosiers with 17 points. No. 2 seed Indiana defeated Eastern Illinois 94-55 in the first round of the 1992 NCAA Tournament, behind 19 points and 11 rebounds from Alan Henderson, on its way to the Final Four under coach Bob Knight.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 31 points, 9 rebounds
- F Malik Reneau: 15 points, 7 rebounds
- C Oumar Ballo: 15 points, 6 rebounds
Eastern Illinois Panthers
- G Nakyel Shelton: 15 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 33.3 3-pt FG%
- G Artese Stapleton (Kansas City transfer): 14 ppg, 5 apg
- G Zion Fruster (Virginia Wise transfer): 12.5 ppg, 40% 3-pt FG%
- F Kooper Jacobi: 11.5 ppg, 9 rpg, 42.9 3-pt FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 87, Eastern Illinois 62. KenPom gives the Hoosiers a 99% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 44
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 32
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 61
- Strength of schedule: 247
- Preseason: 39
Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Overall: 339
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 307
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 343
- Strength of schedule: 14
- Preseason: 332
Meet the coaches
- Marty Simmons, Eastern Illinois: Simmons is in his fourth season at Eastern Illinois with a 29-67 overall record and a 16-38 record in the Ohio Valley Conference. Eastern Illinois has finished seventh or lower in the OVC each of the last three seasons. Previously, Simmons was an assistant coach at Clemson from 2018-21. Before that, he was the head coach at Evansville, where he had a 184-175 overall record in 11 seasons. He also went 88-59 across five seasons at SIU-Edwardsville and 10-14 in one season at Wartburg. He was also an assistant at Evansville from 1990-96. Simmons played at Indiana from 1983-85 before transferring to Evansville. He started 35 games for the Hoosiers and averaged 9.4 points per game as a freshman under coach Bob Knight. Simmons averaged 24.3 points per game in two seasons at Evansville.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 64-40 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games..
