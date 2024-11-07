Todd’s Take: Returning Hoosiers Make The Best First Impression For Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. On Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the new players on Indiana’s roster had an uneven start in the Hoosiers’ season opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardville.
Indiana won 80-61 over the pesky Cougars, but it was a difficult road at times and the new Hoosiers were part of the reason why.
Myles Rice? He got better as the game went along, with seven of his 11 points scored in the second half, but the sophomore had 5 turnovers and sometimes forced the issue on his dribble-drives.
Oumar Ballo? He had an impressive final stat line: 15 points, six rebounds and he was 6 of 10 from the field, but it’s a bit misleading. He scored four of his six buckets in the final 7:22 of the game. By then, Indiana had finally put itself out of SIU-E’s range. Ballo also had four turnovers and he played a part in SIU-Edwardsville’s 16 offensive rebounds.
Kanaan Carlyle? He had a good floor game (6 rebounds, 3 assists), but not a good day on the scoresheet. He was 0 for 4 from the field.
Luke Goode? The designated sharpshooter for the Hoosiers was 0-for-3, including two misses from long range.
Bryson Tucker? He’s a freshman playing his first college game that counts and he looked it on both ends of the floor. No sin in that. Most freshman start the way.
It was all a bit underwhelming from Indiana’s new Hoosiers. Even coach Mike Woodson, without specifically singling out the new players, said the offensive display wasn’t what he expected.
“I do know we can score the basketball. Certain guys haven't really made shots like I thought they would. They'll start falling eventually,” said Woodson on the Hoosiers’ offensive identity.
Indiana’s infusion of talent was supposed to carry the Hoosiers to Big Ten dominance. One game against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville isn’t going to determine one way or another whether that will happen or not, but it wasn’t the flashy start for the Indiana newbies that many hoped it would be.
Overreactions are rampant after the first game of the season, but all fans have after one game is a first impression, so if concerns crop up, they’re magnified.
In the end, the newbies’ struggles didn’t matter. That’s because the players that Indiana fans have already familiarized themselves with carried the day.
No one was better than sophomore Mackenzie Mgbako. The man many thought would be a one-and-done for the Hoosiers is back and Indiana is very grateful that he returned.
He scored a career-high 31 points, including 19 in the first half when Indiana struggled to keep SIU-E at bay. He was 8 of 10 from the field before halftime and added five rebounds.
It was a bravado performance – the kind that impatient Hoosiers fans wanted early in the 2023-24 season, but had to wait until the last third of the 2024 season to witness from the New Jersey native.
Junior Malik Reneau also demonstrated that he’s ready to continue his progression. Reneau finished with 15 points, 11 of which were scored in the first half. Between Mgbako and Reneau? The pair provided 71.4% of Indiana’s first-half scoring output.
Reneau didn’t do anything we haven’t seen before. He backed down one or two defenders and used his strength to create scoring chances. He got to the line (all 6 attempts in the first half) and avoided foul trouble until the very end of the game.
Another positive first impression was made by Trey Galloway. Once again, Galloway – who has had almost every conceivable role during his Indiana career – was an energy source off the bench. He spelled Rice and Galloway almost immediately unlocked an Indiana offense that seemed to be stuck in neutral at the time.
His halftime statistics were modest, but Galloway developed a symbiotic bond with Ballo in the second half. Galloway fed Ballo for four easy buckets at the rim. They were part of a 9-assist attack from the Indiana veteran.
Wednesday’s game wasn’t a great first impression for Indiana’s new Hoosiers, but while everyone wants to see how the new shiny toys are going to work, it shouldn’t be forgotten that part of the strength of this team lies in Indiana’s returning veterans.
Not every first impression has to be made by someone new. Indiana’s veteran trio demonstrated that they can be counted on to take the Hoosiers where they want to be this season. It’s the best first impression that they could have given to Indiana fans.
