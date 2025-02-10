How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Michigan State Tuesday
A season that started with high expectations has taken a turn for the worse lately, as Indiana has lost seven of its last eight games. The Hoosiers were picked second in the preseason Big Ten poll, but now they're looking for a new head coach for next season after Mike Woodson announced Friday his intentions to step down after the season.
On the other side, Michigan State is in the heat of the Big Ten race at 10-2 in conference play. The Spartans lost back-to-back games for the first time all season at USC and UCLA to begin February, but they got back on track Saturday with a win over Oregon.
The home team has won the last four matchups between Indiana and Michigan State, and a Spartans win Tuesday would give Tom Izzo the most Big Ten wins in history, passing Indiana's Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight.
How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8) vs. No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2)
- What: Big Ten conference game.
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Breslin Center (14,797) in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV/Streaming: Peacock
- Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Austin Rivers (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Michigan State is a 10.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 146.5 points as of Monday afternoon.
- Recent results: Indiana lost 76-64 at No. 21 Wisconsin on Feb. 4, then 70-67 Saturday at home against No. 24 Michigan. Michigan State lost 63-61 at UCLA on Feb. 4, then won 86-74 Saturday at home against Oregon.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 11-3 at home, 2-5 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Michigan State is 12-0 at home, 4-2 on the road and 3-2 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Michigan State went 20-15 overall and finished eighth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 in conference play. The Spartans earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost in the Round of 32 to North Carolina.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 73-58. Woodson is 2-2 against the Spartans, losing both games in East Lansing by 15 points and winning twice in Bloomington. As a head coach, Izzo is 29-19 against the Hoosiers, dating back to the 1995-96 season. Indiana’s last win at the Breslin Center was a 79-75 overtime victory on Feb. 2, 2019, under former head coach Archie Miller.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- C Oumar Ballo: 13.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 64.2 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 13.3 ppg, 33.9 3pt FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 12.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 54.4 FG%
Michigan State Spartans
- G Jaden Akins: 13.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 29.8 3pt FG%
- G Jase Richardson: 10.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 41.2 3pt FG%
- F Coen Carr: 8.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 60.3 FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Michigan State 79, Indiana 68. KenPom gives Michigan State an 83% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 55
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 58
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 66
- Strength of schedule: 22
Michigan State Spartans
- Overall: 17
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 11
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 26
- Strength of schedule: 47
Meet the coaches
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State: Izzo is in his 30th season at Michigan State with a 726-299 overall record. With Saturday’s win over Oregon, Izzo tied former Indiana coach Bob Knight for the most Big Ten wins all-time at 353-172. Izzo, 70, is the last Big Ten coach to win the national title, doing so in 2000. He’s reached the Final Four eight times, won 10 regular-season conference championships and six conference tournament titles. Izzo was named Big Ten coach of the year three times and NABC coach of the year twice, before being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 77-50 overall record and a 36-37 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
