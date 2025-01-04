How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Penn State Sunday
Indiana heads east to play Penn State Sunday at noon ET in the Hoosiers fourth Big Ten game of the season.
Sunday's game is unique. Instead of playing at Penn State’s home arena, the Bryce Jordan Center, the game will take place in Philadelphia at the Palestra, one of college basketball’s oldest and most iconic venues.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are coming off an 84-74 victory over Rutgers Thursday at home. In its second season under coach Mike Rhoades, Penn State most recently defeated Northwestern 84-80 and is four wins away from matching last year's win total.
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Tom Brew, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Penn State
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1)
- What: Indiana's second conference road game.
- When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at noon. ET
- Where: The Palestra (8,725) in Philadelphia, Penn.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Penn State is a 6.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 156.5 points.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Winthrop 77-68 on Dec. 29, then defeated Rutgers 84-74 on Thursday. Penn State defeated Penn 86-66 on Dec. 29, then defeated Northwestern 84-80 on Thursday.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 10-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Penn State is 9-1 at home, 1-1 on the road and 2-1 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Penn State went 16-17 overall and finished ninth in the Big Ten with a 9-11 record in conference play. The Nittany Lions did not play in the NCAA Tournament or NIT.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 43-17, but Penn State has won five of the last seven games dating back to coach Mike Woodson’s first season. The Nittany Lions won the first two matchups last season, 85-71 and 83-74, before the Hoosiers snapped their four-game losing streak in the series with a 61-59 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament. From 1978-2003, Indiana won 20 of its first 21 games against Penn State.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- F Malik Reneau: 14.1 ppg, 60.3 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 13.6 ppg, 41.4 3pt FG%
- C Oumar Ballo: 12.8 ppg, 67.8 FG%
Penn State Nittany Lions
- G Ace Baldwin Jr.: 15 ppg, 8.5 apg, 2.3 spg
- F Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 13.1 ppg, 63.6 FG%
- F Zach Hicks: 12.6 ppg, 44.7 3pt FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Penn State 82, Indiana, 78. KenPom gives Penn State a 66% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 56
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 57
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 56
- Strength of schedule: 115
Penn State Nittany Lions
- Overall: 36
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 50
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 32
- Strength of schedule: 316
Meet the coaches
- Mike Rhoades, Penn State: Rhoades is in his second season at Penn State with a 28-19 overall record and an 11-12 record in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions tied for ninth in the Big Ten and did not reach the NCAA Tournament in his first season. Rhoades previously coached VCU from 2017-23, where he had a 129-61 overall record and a 72-32 record in the Atlantic 10. VCU won two conference regular season titles and one conference tournament title under Rhoades. The Rams also made the NCAA Tournament three times but did not win a game. Rhoades was also the Rice head coach from 2014-17 and the associate head coach at VCU from 2009-14. Following his playing career at Lebanon Valley College, Rhoades got his first job as an assistant coach for Randolph-Macon College from 1996-99 and later became its head coach from 1999-2009, going 197-76.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 74-43 overall record and a 33-30 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.