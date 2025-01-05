LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Palestra vs. Penn State in Real Time
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — It's Sunday morning, so going to ''The Cathedral'' seems appropriate. That's the deal for Indiana, too, as they take on Penn State at the iconic Palestra in Philadelphia. The building, built in 1927, is one of the most important arenas in college basketball history,
Welcome to our live blog, straight from press row. Penn State likes playing a Big Ten game here while the students are away from State College for the holidays. This is this sixth time they've played an early January game here. They're 4-1 prior to today's Noon ET game.
Please follow along and we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views. We'll toss in some higlights and opinions as well. The latest items are all at the top. Enjoy the game!
11:35 a.m. ET — Indiana opened as a 5.5-point underdog but the line continues to go up. It's 7.5 points now as we near tip off. I'll update this paragraph again at tip if it changes. Here was my point spread breakdown on both teams. CLICK HERE
11:30 a.m. ET — No Malik Reneau for Indiana today. He took a friendly fire shot to the right knee from Luke Goode in the first minute of IU's win over Rutgers on Thursday. He's still pretty sore, he told me, but he's also thinking it's nothing major and he's hoping to be back next week. Indiana plays against on Wednesday at home against USC.
11:25 a.m. ET — Coming to Philadelphia was an absolute must for me. Covered college basketball for over 40 years, and I've never been here. It's a legendary place, with the Philly Big 5 playing here all the time and it was a staple for early NCAA Tournament games before all the big arenas took over. Memories of Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indy for sure, but even smaller — and even more quaint. It's a bucket list trip for sure.
11: 15 a.m. ET — Ace Baldwin Jr. is one of my favorite players to watch in the Big Ten. He's a pure point who can score, distribuite and be a complete pain in the butt on defense. His matchup is one of the keys today. Here's a few more things to watch out for. CLICK HERE
11:05 a.m. — Today's game is being televised by the Big Ten Network. Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel are on the call. Here's our link to ''How to Watch,'' with a great breakdown of the game by Jack Ankony. CLICK HERE