How To Watch Indiana Basketball Exhibition Game Against Marian
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wraps up preseason play with an exhibition game on Friday against Marian University.
The matchup comes with Hoosier ties, as Marian hired Pat Knight, the son of Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, to be its new head coach this offseason. Also, Marian's athletic director is Steve Downing, who was the leading scorer on Indiana's 1973 Final Four team.
This will mark the third straight year Indiana has hosted Marian for an exhibition game. In coach Mike Woodson's fourth season, the Hoosiers began their two-game exhibition slate with a 66-62 win at No. 12 Tennessee on Sunday. Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 21 points, and Myles Rice scored 20.
Indiana begins the regular season on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
How to watch Indiana vs. Marian
- Who: No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (1-0 in exhibition games) vs. Marian University (0-0)
- What: Exhibition game
- When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Streaming: Big Ten-plus (Access via bigtenplus.com or B1G+ app. Monthly pass costs $12.99. Annual pass costs $89.99. Available on PC, phone, tablet or TV.)
- Announcers: TBA
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington:105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Marian went 23-8 overall and 12-6 in the Crossroads League. The Knights lost in the first round of the NAIA Tournament to Florida College.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 3-0, with all matchups being exhibition games. Indiana defeated Marian 94-61 last season and 78-42 during the 2022-23 season.
Meet the coaches
- Pat Knight, Marian: Knight is in his first season at Marian after spending 10 years as a scout for the Indiana Pacers. He is the son of former Indiana coach and Hall of Fame member Bob Knight. Pat has previous head coaching experience at Lamar University, going 29-62 from 2011-14. His first head coaching job was at Texas Tech, where he replaced his father and went 50-61 from 2007-11. He played at Indiana from 1990-95, a stretch that included two Big Ten titles and a Final Four run.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 63-40 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
