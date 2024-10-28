Indiana To Play Kansas in 2027 Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has added a marquee nonconference game to its 2027-28 schedule.
The Hoosiers are scheduled to play Kansas on Nov. 12, 2027 as part of the 2027 Hall of Fame Series, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced. The event is a doubleheader, including a matchup between Arizona and Duke.
The games will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, which seats 65,000 fans, has 95,000 square feet of field event space. Allegiant Stadium, at $1.9 billion, is the second-most expensive stadium in the world. TNT will carry the broadcast, with game times to be announced.
“We are excited to play in such a prestigious event,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a release. “I look forward to testing our ballclub that early in the season against a high-level opponent like Kansas. Our staff has always prioritized playing the best competition out there and getting this opportunity in Allegiant Stadium should be a lot of fun for both the program and the fan base.”
Allegiant Stadium hosted its first game in Sept. 21, 2020, when the Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints. It has also hosted several college football games, soccer games, concerts, Super Bowl LVIII and more. The 2028 NCAA men's Final Four will be played at Allegiant Stadium.
“I am excited to support the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame doubleheader to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in November 2027,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Men’s Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a release. “Starting the college basketball season where it will end on the Road to the 2028 Final Four in Las Vegas is a rare opportunity to celebrate the game. Duke, Indiana, Kansas, and Arizona have combined to win 15 men’s basketball national championships. Congratulations to the Hall of Fame, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and the Las Vegas Raiders for arranging such an incredible tip-off to the 2027-28 college basketball season where a national champion will be crowned only 5 months later.”
The all-time series between Indiana and Kansas is tied 8-8, with the Jayhawks winning the last two matchups in 2022 and 2023.
