How To Watch Indiana Basketball Exhibition Game At Tennessee
Indiana plays its first exhibition game of the 2024-25 season on Sunday against Tennessee at Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Here's how to watch, game time and TV information, offseason roster changes, preseason rankings, the coaching matchup, series history, stats and more.
The 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball unofficially begins Sunday with an exhibition game against Tennessee.
While the game won't count toward the teams' official records, it's a matchup between two preseason top-25 teams with high expectations. Tennessee reached the Elite Eight last season and has been a consistent power in the SEC under coach Rick Barnes. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three seasons under coach Mike Woodson, but his offseason additions have increased optimism in Bloomington.
This is the first of two exhibition games for Indiana, which hosts Marian University, an NAIA program in Indianapolis, on Nov. 1, before beginning the regular season on Nov. 6 against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
How to watch Indiana vs. Tennessee
- Who: No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0)
- What: Exhibition game supporting the John McLendon Foundation.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
- TV: SEC Network-plus (access via SECnetwork.com, WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN-plus with TV provider username and password. Subscription costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.)
- Announcers: TBA
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington:105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Tennessee went 27-9 overall and won the SEC regular season title with a 14-4 record in conference play. The Volunteers earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 1 seed Purdue in the Elite Eight.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 4-0, with all matchups occurring between 1967 and 1985. Most recently, Indiana defeated Tennessee 74-67 in the semifinals of the 1985 NIT at Madison Square Garden in New York. Uwe Blab led the Hoosiers with 24 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Steve Alford with 23 points. Other matchups include a 70-68 Indiana victory on Dec. 28, 1979 in San Diego, a 73-71 Indiana win in the 1974 NCIT in St. Louis, and a 51-44 Indiana victory in the 1967 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional third-place game.
Offseason roster changes
Indiana
- Departures: Kel'el Ware 15.9 ppg (drafted by Miami Heat), Xavier Johnson 7.6 ppg (graduated), Anthony Walker 5.1 ppg (graduated), CJ Gunn 3.9 ppg (transferred to DePaul), Kaleb Banks 2.6 ppg (transferred to Tulane), Payton Sparks 2.1 ppg (transferred to Ball State)
- Additions: Myles Rice (14.8 ppg at Washington State), Oumar Ballo (12.9 ppg at Arizona), Kanaan Carlyle (11.5 ppg at Stanford), Langdon Hatton (10.5 ppg at Bellarmine), Luke Goode (5.7 ppg at Illinois), Dallas James (0.8 ppg at South Carolina State), Bryson Tucker (No. 13 freshman, per On3)
- Returners: Malik Reneau 15.4 ppg, Mackenzie Mgbako 12.2 ppg, Trey Galloway 10.6 ppg), Gabe Cupps 2.6 ppg, Anthony Leal 2.4 ppg, Jakai Newton (redshirt)
Tennessee
- Departures: Dalton Knecht 21.7 ppg (drafted by Los Angeles Lakers), Jonas Aidoo 11.4 ppg (transferred to Arkansas), Josiah-Jordan James 8.4 ppg (graduated), Santiago Vescovi 6.3 ppg (graduated), Tobe Awaka 5.1 ppg (transferred to Arizona), DJ Jefferson 3.0 ppg (transferred to Longwood), Freddie Dilione V 1.7 ppg (transferred to Penn State).
- Additions: Chaz Lanier (19.7 ppg at North Florida), Darlinstone Dubar (18.1 ppg at Hofstra), Felix Okpara (6.6 ppg at Ohio State), Igor Milicic (12.8 ppg at Charlotte), Bishop Boswell (four-star, No. 110 freshman, per On3)
- Returners: Zakai Zeigler 11.8 ppg, Jordan Gainey 6.8 ppg, Jahmai Mashack 4.5 ppg, Cameron Carr 1.6 ppg, J.P. Estrella 1.6 ppg, Cade Phillips 0.9 ppg.
Preseason Rankings
- AP Top 25: No. 12 Tennessee, No. 17 Indiana
- USA Today Sports Coaches Poll: No. 12 Tennessee, No. 18 Indiana
- CBS Sports: No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Indiana
- NCAA.com: No. 11 Indiana, No. 12 Tennessee
Meet the coaches
- Rick Barnes, Tennessee: Barnes is in his 10th season at Tennessee with a 202-101 overall record and a 100-60 record in regular season SEC play. Barnes has six NCAA Tournament appearances with the Volunteers, and reaching the Elite Eight last season was his best run. Tennessee has won two regular season SEC titles and one SEC Tournament title under Barnes. Prior to Tennessee, he coached 17 seasons at Texas, including a 402-180 overall record, a 186-94 record in Big 12 play, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, one Final Four run, three regular season conference titles and three conference coach of the year awards. Barnes also has head coaching stints at Clemson, Providence and George Mason, dating back to 1987. He was also previously an assistant coach at Ohio State, Alabama, George Mason, Davidson and North State Academy, where he began his coaching career in 1977. Barnes played at Lenoir-Rhyne from 1974-77.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 63-40 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
