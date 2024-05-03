2024-25 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Most of the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball schedule remains incomplete, but it will start coming together as the offseason moves along.
The Big Ten has announced home and away opponents for the 20-game conference schedule, which will be a bit different UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington join the mix. As for the nonconference portion of the season, Indiana will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament around Thanksgiving, but the rest of the matchups have not been announced.
Here's what we know about the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball schedule so far. We'll update this file throughout the offseason.
Battle 4 Atlantis
Teams: Arizona, Creighton, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma, West Virginia
Location: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas
Wednesday, Nov. 27; Time TBA; TV: ESPN; Opponent TBA
Thursday, Nov. 28; Time TBA; TV: ESPN; Opponent TBA
Friday, Nov. 29; Time TBA; TV: ESPN; Opponent TBA
Big Ten schedule
Dates, game times, TV designations TBA
Home only: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away only: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
Home and away: Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State