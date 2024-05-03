Hoosiers Now

2024-25 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule

Here's what we know about the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball schedule, including game times, location and television designations. This file will be updated throughout the season.

Jack Ankony

Dec 19, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks with Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps.
Dec 19, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks with Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Most of the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball schedule remains incomplete, but it will start coming together as the offseason moves along.

The Big Ten has announced home and away opponents for the 20-game conference schedule, which will be a bit different UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington join the mix. As for the nonconference portion of the season, Indiana will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament around Thanksgiving, but the rest of the matchups have not been announced.

Here's what we know about the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball schedule so far. We'll update this file throughout the offseason.

Battle 4 Atlantis

Teams: Arizona, Creighton, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma, West Virginia

Location: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas

Wednesday, Nov. 27; Time TBA; TV: ESPN; Opponent TBA

Thursday, Nov. 28; Time TBA; TV: ESPN; Opponent TBA

Friday, Nov. 29; Time TBA; TV: ESPN; Opponent TBA

Big Ten schedule

Dates, game times, TV designations TBA

Home only: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Away only: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin

Home and away: Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State

Published
Jack Ankony

JACK ANKONY