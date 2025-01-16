How To Watch Indiana Basketball Friday At Ohio State
Indiana and Ohio State enter Friday's matchup in similar situations.
The Hoosiers have lost their last two games to Iowa and Illinois with a combined scoring margin of minus-50. The Buckeyes have kept their games much closer, but they've lost three out of their last four, with the only win coming in double-overtime against a Minnesota team that's 0-6 in conference play.
That sets up a bounce-back opportunity for Indiana and Ohio State. Indiana coach Mike Woodson is 4-1 against the Buckeyes, but Friday will be his first time facing first-year Ohio State coach Jake Diebler.
"We can't let this be a snowball effect," Woodson said after the Illinois loss. "Like I said, we got a long way to go in this Big10. Do I think we're good enough to win? Yeah, I do. I just got to get us to believe that and keep pushing these guys in the right direction."
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Todd Golden, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (13-5, 4-3) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4)
- What: Big Ten conference game.
- When: Friday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center (19,049) in Columbus, Ohio.
- TV: FOX
- Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana lost 85-60 Saturday at Iowa, then lost 94-69 Tuesday at home against Illinois. Ohio State lost 73-71 to Oregon on Jan. 9 at home, then lost 70-68 Tuesdat at Wisconsin.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 11-1 at home, 1-2 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Ohio State is 7-3 at home, 1-3 on the road and 2-1 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Ohio State went 22-14 overall and finished 10th in the Big Ten with a 9-11 record in conference play. Head coach Chris Holtmann was fired after 25 games, and the Buckeyes went on to win two games in the NIT.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 112-87. The Hoosiers have won three straight games, including both matchups last season. Woodson is 4-1 against the Buckeyes with a 1-1 record in Columbus. Archie Miller went 1-6. Indiana is 20-23 against Ohio State since 2000.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- C Oumar Ballo: 14.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 67.9 FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 14.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 60.3 FG%
- G Myles Rice: 12.4 ppg, 3.4 apg, 30.4 3pt FG%
Ohio State Buckeyes
- G Bruce Thornton: 17.4 ppg, 4.4 apg, 43.3 3pt FG%
- F Devin Royal: 13.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 53.5 FG%
- G John Mobley Jr.: 11.9 ppg, 1.8 apg, 43.0 3pt FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Ohio State 77, Indiana 70. KenPom gives Ohio State a 75% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 57
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 55
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 75
- Strength of schedule: 40
Ohio State Buckeyes
- Overall: 31
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 29
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 44
- Strength of schedule: 14
Meet the coaches
- Jake Diebler, Ohio State: Diebler is in his first full season as Ohio State’s head coach after taking over for Chris Holtmann late last season as the interim head coach. Diebler went 8-3 with the Buckeyes last season, including a four-game win streak at the end of the regular season, a win in the Big Ten Tournament and two wins in the NIT. Diebler has been on the Ohio State staff since 2019, beginning as an assistant and later being promoted to associate head coach and interim head coach. He was also an assistant at Vanderbilt from 2016-19 and at Valparaiso from 2009-13. Diebler, 38, played at Valparaiso from 2005-09.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 76-45 overall record and a 35-32 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
