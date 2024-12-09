How To Watch Indiana Basketball Monday Against Minnesota
Indiana continues the 2024-25 season Monday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, the point spread and over/under, projected score, key stats, rankings and more.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers begin Big Ten play Monday against Minnesota.
Indiana is coming off a 76-57 win Friday over Miami of Ohio, led by Malik Reneau with 19 points. The Hoosiers look to extend their win streak over Minnesota to nine games. The Golden Gophers already started Big Ten play Wednesday against Michigan State, but it didn't go well in a 90-72 home loss.
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Jack Ankony, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Minnesota
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-1 in Big Ten)
- What: Indiana's Big Ten opener.
- When: Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Dave Revsine (play-by-play), LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Indiana is a 10-point favorite, and the over/under is 140 points.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Miami of Ohio 76-57 Friday, and Minnesota lost 90-72 Wednesday at home against Michigan State.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 6-0 at home, 0-0 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Minnesota is 6-2 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-2 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Minnesota went 19-15 overall and finished ninth in the Big Ten with a 9-11 record. The Golden Gophers lost to Indiana State in the second round of the NIT.
- Series history: Indiana leads 109-69. Indiana has won eight straight in the series dating to 2019. The Golden Gophers have not won in Bloomington since 2012.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- F Malik Reneau: 15.4 ppg, 58.9 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 15.3 ppg, 44.7 3pt FG%
- C Oumar Ballo: 12.7 ppg, 67.7 FG%
Minnesota Golden Gophers
- F Dawson Garcia: 19 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Lu’Cye Patterson: 10 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.9 apg
- G Mike Mitchell Jr.: 10 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 4.7 apg
Bart Torvik rankings
Projected score: Indiana 72, Minnesota 61. Torvik gives the Hoosiers an 85% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 39
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 50
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 38
- Strength of schedule: 54
Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Overall: 112
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 90
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 159
- Strength of schedule: 116
Meet the coaches
- Ben Johnson, Minnesota: Johnson is in his fourth season with the Gophers. He has a 47-58 record – though Johnson comes off his best season as Minnesota won 19 games in 2024. A Minneapolis native, Johnson is one of the few pre-portal era players to play for two Big Ten institutions. He began his career at Northwestern from 1999-01 and finished at Minnesota from 2002-04. Between the two institutions, Johnson scored 1,202 career points and averaged 10.1 points per game. Before he returned to coach his alma mater, Johnson was an assistant at Dayton (2006, graduate assistant), Texas-Pan American (2006-08), Northern Iowa (2008-12), Nebraska (2013), Minnesota (2013-18) and Xavier (2018-21).
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 70-42 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
