How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. North Carolina: TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Indiana basketball continues its preseason exhibition slate Sunday when the Hoosiers face North Carolina at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.



The Hoosiers opened exhibition play with a convincing 96-68 victory over Butler last Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.



This Sunday presents another opportunity for second-year Indiana coach Darian DeVries to evaluate his revamped roster against a North Carolina program entering a new era under former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone.



Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's exhibition matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. North Carolina

Who: Indiana vs. North Carolina



When: 5 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 18



Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.



TV: Big Ten Plus; Jay Wilson (play-by-play), Shimmy Gray-Miller (analyst)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst)



**Sunday's exhibition will stream exclusively on B1G+, the Big Ten Network's subscription streaming service.

Indiana vs. North Carolina series history

Indiana leads the all-time series against North Carolina 10-6, including a 77-65 victory in the programs' most recent meeting on Nov. 30, 2022, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.



The Hoosiers have historically enjoyed success playing in Indianapolis, compiling an 85-29 record in 114 neutral-site games in the Circle City.



Sunday's matchup is the first of several appearances in Indianapolis this season. The Hoosiers will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face Syracuse on Nov. 9 before playing Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 20.

Outlook

Sunday presents another valuable opportunity for an Indiana team with plenty of new faces to develop chemistry before the regular season begins. But beyond that, there are several things to watch closely against North Carolina.

The biggest is how Indiana's frontcourt responds to a bigger, more capable opponent. The Hoosiers dominated the glass against Butler, but was that a product of the competition, or has Indiana actually taken a significant step forward in that department?

I'll also be watching whether Markus Burton and the Hoosiers as a whole can defend more effectively without fouling. Another point of interest is DeVries' rotations. Does he experiment with different combinations, or stick with much of what worked against Butler?

One player to keep a specific eye on is freshman Trevor Manhertz, who appeared to carve out a spot in the rotation against Butler. It's not uncommon for freshmen to have encouraging individual performances, but consistency is what earns them sustained playing time.



If Manhertz can build on his exhibition debut and prove he can contribute night after night, it would go a long way toward solidifying his place in the rotation.

Ultimately, the result matters less than the progress Indiana shows in certain areas. With the regular season approaching, these exhibitions are valuable opportunities to figure out what this team does well and where it still needs work.