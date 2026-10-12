What to Make of Indiana Basketball's 2026-27 KenPom Preseason Rating

On Sunday, KenPom, the widely-considered Holy Grail of college basketball metrics (which is used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee come March), was unveiled for the 2026-27 season. Here is where Indiana stands:

Where did Indiana basketball land in KenPom 2026-27 preseason ranking?

Indiana sits as the No. 47 team in the country entering the year, per KenPom. The Hoosiers boast the No. 42 offense and No. 49 defense. Also, the metric predicts Darian DeVries’ club to play fairly slowly, despite possessing new weapons who have skill sets custom-built to flourish in transition (No. 271 projected tempo, which is even slower than last year’s No. 249).

Key takeaways from Indiana basketball’s preseason KenPom rating

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries yells instructions to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KenPom doesn’t see Indiana making a leap in Year 2 of the Darian DeVries era

In 2025-26, Indiana didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. And it finished as the No. 45 team in KenPom’s rankings. Entering the 2026-27 season at No. 47 isn’t exactly an encouraging sign.

Sure, with the expanded NCAA Tournament field, the Hoosiers would almost certainly get into the Big Dance if they were to match last year’s season. But a near replica of 2025-26 would be underwhelming, to say the least.

With Indiana’s star-studded transfer class and a freshman group that appears poised to outplay its billing, the Hoosiers, contrary to last year, aren’t short on talent. DeVries should also have a better handle on the Big Ten.

A step forward is the bare minimum. A leap is the expectation. Evidently, though, KenPom isn’t predicting it – or, at the very least, it has to see it to believe it.

The Hoosiers are the No. 12 team in the Big Ten entering 2026-27

KenPom isn’t Indiana’s biggest fan. That has already been established. But a whopping 11 conference teams ranking ahead of the Hoosiers puts just how low KenPom is on them into perspective.

Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan are fair enough. Those three squads are in their own tier (although KenPom does interestingly have the Wolverines as the No. 7 team in the Big Ten).

But Minnesota (No. 42)? That’s a shock. Niko Medved is a fantastic coach, and the future on the hardwood is brighter in the Twin Cities than it has been in years. But the Golden Gophers don’t enter 2026-27 as a team projected to be better than the Hoosiers (well, unless you’re asking KenPom).

Indiana doesn’t have a particularly strong offense or defense

Both the offense and the defense sit in the 40s. Middle of the road. Just like Indiana. The defense is the more surprising of the two. DeVries has been established as a strong defensive mind.

Admittedly, though, in 2025-26, the Hoosiers defense was anything but stingy. Then again, it wasn’t exactly a schematic issue. DeVries simply didn’t have the personnel necessary to survive on that end in the Big Ten. But he will this year. The defense, presumably, should improve by leaps and bounds.

And, offensively, Indiana should be more balanced. It has more options to go to – last year was essentially a two-man show – although maybe not as much firepower. Still, the offensive versatility should allow Indiana to take at least a small step in the right direction on that end.

And if both Markus Burton and Aiden Sherrell can live up to the hype, while another player truly emerges, it’ll be an excellent offensive season for the Hoosiers.