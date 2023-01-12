What Trey Galloway Said After Indiana's Loss at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway met with the media via Zoom following Indiana's 85-66 loss to Penn State on Wednesday night. Here's the full transcript of his interview, plus the full video.

QUESTION: There were 18 threes for Penn State tonight. It looked like a lot of guys were over-helping. Was that the game plan tonight or was there too much over-helping on the drivers?

TREY GALLOWAY: They're making shots and our game plan was we knew they were going to shoot it. So, like you said, over-helping too much and giving up wide open shots and more dare shots than usual. We've got to get up and contain the three-point shot and can't dare them to shoot or they're going to make it like they did tonight.

Q: You kind of mentioned it there, but when you guys are going about trying to keep up with an offense that just seemingly won't miss from the other side, how much pressure does that put on you guys to try to find an answer and maybe string together some buckets here?

GALLOWAY: Well, I mean momentum comes from stops and we couldn't seem to find enough stops tonight. And we were out of sorts on offense because they just kept scoring and scoring. So, I think momentum comes from stops and being able to get stops and run and transition. I think it all starts on defense. We've got to get better and we know we've got to get better. If we want to win games in the Big Ten, we can't give up 80 points because we aren't going to win games. So, we've got to go back to practice and focus in on the little things that Coach is trying to teach and we've got to lock it in and do the right things.

Q: You guys had a really rough February last year and were able to dig your way out of it and have a decent finish to the season. How much can you draw from that and what do you think the keys are to digging your way out of this funk?

GALLOWAY: We've got guys that have been here before, that have gone through it. So, we just need the older guys, including myself, to step up and lead the other guys. We are short men right now. We can't make any excuse with that. We've got to find ways to bring the other guys with us and lead by example. I think we aren't doing as good as we can and I think we need to step that up. I think just sticking together and coming together as a unit and blocking out all of the outside noise and focusing on each other and winning games.

Q: When you talk about leadership, where do you feel like this team's effort is at right now and what can you all do to make sure that stays where it needs to be even if something isn't going your way?

GALLOWAY: We can definitely play harder. Coaches are preaching and I think that is our identity is playing hard and I don't think we are doing that right now. And it's all of us. We can all give a little more. So, I think just really focusing on practicing every day. Coming to practice to work and stay ready. We have to go out each game and play like it's our last. That's what we've got to do because each game is going to be challenging in the Big Ten. We can't just go into these games not ready for a war because they are all wars.

Q: During halftime or during timeouts tonight, were there specific teammates of yours that spoke up or tried to spark your team back into the game?

GALLOWAY: During timeouts we have to keep talking to each other because we're a unit so all five guys have to be talking in the huddle, listening to each other and encouraging each other because that's where you get your spark from, coming into timeouts and the locker room just talking to each other and feeling each other out. Because if you aren't talking, that means you aren't going to talk on the court either. So, I think that in timeouts, making sure that we stick together and listen to our coaches but also have player talk as well.

Q: All of the technical stuff aside, Indiana was ranked No. 10 in the country in November — I think it was Nov. 28 — now you are 1-4 in the Big Ten and just suffered the program's worst loss ever to Penn State. Big picture, what's happened?

GALLOWAY: I just think that we've got to play harder. At the end of the day, we aren't playing hard enough. Our defense and getting stops. I think the biggest thing is just focusing on our game plan and following it and doing the right thing at practice and leading up to games. So, I think just going back to practice and really finding our identity on a defensive end because the teams that win in the Big Ten play defense. So, I think with us, 1-4 in the Big Ten isn't a good start but it's a long season and we've got 15 more games in the Big Ten, so we've got a lot more games to play and if we commit to it, we get out of this hole and right back into it.

