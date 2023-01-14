LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Wisconsin in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back home in the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, and the Hoosiers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak in a nationally televised game against Wisconsin.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time straight from press row, with all the news and views on the game, plus highlights and opinion.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and is being televised on CBS across the country. Here's how to watch, with all your TV information, coaching bios and three keys to the game. CLICK HERE

Enjoy the game!

12:40 p.m. — No Tyler Wahl again for Wisconsin today. He's missing his third straight game with an ankle injury. The Badgers have lost two in a row without him. Here's the full story. CLICK HERE

12:30 p.m. — Forward Race Thompson (knee) and guard Xavier Johnson (foot) are both still out for the Hoosiers. It sounds like Thompson is getting close to returning and Johnson told me Thursday that he absolutely would be back before the regular season ends. He was a guest on my ''Hoosier Roundtable,'' and had a lot to say. After the game, go check it out. CLICK HERE

Related stories on Indiana basketball