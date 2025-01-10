How To Watch Indiana Basketball At Iowa Saturday
Indiana has built its longest win streak of the season with victories over USC, Penn State, Rutgers, Winthrop and Chattanooga since returning from Christmas break. But the road is about to get more challenging, beginning with a trip to Iowa for Saturday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
The Hoosiers are off to a 4-1 start in Big Ten play, but their next 11 matchups all present opportunities to pick up Quad 1 wins. Their only Quad 1 win of the season so far came against Penn State. On the other side, Iowa is coming off a 97-87 overtime win at home against Nebraska.
Indiana is still a work in progress, but coach Mike Woodson believe his team is moving in the right direction.
"We have seven new players on our ball club," Woodson said. "We're still trying to figure it out just like every Big Ten team, every college basketball team in the country. When you make drastic changes to your ball club roster, that takes time. You know, we are starting to grow and learn one another and guys are feeling comfortable about who can do what and who can't do what. That makes a big difference. Still got a long way to go and still growing."
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Jack Ankony, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Iowa
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (13-3, 4-1) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 2-2)
- What: Big Ten conference game.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (14,998) in Iowa City, Iowa.
- TV: FOX
- Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Iowa is a 4.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 168.5 points as of Friday afternoon.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Penn State 77-71 Sunday at the Palestra, then defeated US 82-69 Wednesday at home. Iowa lost 116-85 at Wisconsin on Jan. 3, then won 97-87 in overtime against Nebraska at home.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 11-0 at home, 1-1 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Iowa is 9-1 at home, 0-2 on the road and 2-1 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Iowa went 19-15 overall and finished seventh in the Big Tne with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hawkeyes lost to Utah in the second round of the NIT.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 106-81. Woodson began his Indiana tenure with four straight losses to Iowa, but he snapped that losing streak with a 74-68 win in Bloomington last season. Indiana has not won in Iowa City since 2021 under former head coach Archie Miller. Since 2000, the series is tied 22-22. The longest win streak in the series was 11 games by Indiana from 1971-77.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- C Oumar Ballo: 14.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 68.1 FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 14.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 60.3 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 13.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 39.4 3pt FG%
Iowa Hawkeyes
- F Owen Freeman: 16.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 63.2 FG%
- G Payton Sandfort: 16.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 34.5 3pt FG%
- G Josh Dix: 14.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 45.5 3pt FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Iowa 84, Indiana 80. KenPom gives the Hawkeyes a 63% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 49
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 49
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 54
- Strength of schedule: 76
Iowa Hawkeyes
- Overall: 51
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 124
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 20
- Strength of schedule: 146
Meet the coaches
- Fran McCaffery, Iowa: McCaffery is in his 15th season at Iowa with a 291-195 overall record and a 138-130 record in regular season Big Ten play. He has led the Hawkeyes to one conference tournament championship and seven NCAA Tournament appearances, but they’ve never gone past the Round of 32. Prior to Iowa, McCaffery had a 112-51 record across five seasons at Siena, including three NCAA Tournament appearances. He was also the head coach at UNC Greensboro from 1999-05 and Lehigh from 1985-88, along with assistant coaching stints at Notre Dame and Penn. McCaffery, 65, played at Wake Forest and Penn from 1977-82.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 76-43 overall record and a 35-30 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- IOWA'S CHALLENGE AGAINST BALLO: The Indiana center is averaging 21.6 points and 11 rebounds over the last three games. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: The Hawkeyes are off to an 11-4 start in coach Fran McCaffery’s 15th season. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA BEGINS GAUNTLET: Starting Saturday at Iowa, Indiana begins a tough, 11-game stretch against the league's best teams. There is opportunity for the Hoosiers to burnish their credentials or fall well back into the Big Ten pack. CLICK HERE.
- BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana’s five-game win streak has the Hoosiers back on the good side of the bubble in many projections. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA WINS FIFTH STRAIGHT: Indiana bested Southern California 82-69 on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It is the Hoosiers' fifth-straight triumph. CLICK HERE.
- RENEAU INJURY UPDATE: The Hoosiers will be without Malik Reneau for a second straight full game as they host USC Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE.
- KEY TO BALLO'S SUCCESS: The absence of Malik Reneau has fueled several theories that it's made Oumar Ballo better for Indiana. Many of Ballo’s successful plays feature him in motion, not in stationary positions on the floor. CLICK HERE.