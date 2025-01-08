Indiana's Malik Reneau Out Wednesday Against USC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior forward Malik Reneau will not play Wednesday against USC.
Reneau is listed out on the Big Ten's pregame availability report, along with guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, who remain out indefinitely.
Reneau suffered a right knee injury on the second possession of Indiana's 84-74 home win over Rutgers on Jan. 2, and he did not play in Sunday's 77-71 win at Penn State. Senior Luke Goode started in Reneau's absence against the Nittany Lions and scored 12 points in 25 minutes.
Prior to his injury, Reneau was Indiana's leading scorer at 14.1 points per game with an efficient 60.3% field goal percentage. Indiana coach Mike Woodson shared an update on Reneau following the Hoosiers win over Penn State.
"Don't know when he's gonna be back," Woodson said. "It's kind of in the medical [staff's] hand. I mean, he didn't tear up anything, but don't know when he's gonna come back. I really don't, and I just gotta follow the doctor's lead and he's gotta do what he needs to do to get back when he can. But it won't be any time soon."
Tipoff between the Hoosiers and Trojans is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Indiana enters the game on a four-game win streak, a 12-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in conference play. USC is 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten in coach Eric Musselman's first season.
