How to Watch Indiana's Game With Kennesaw State on Friday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wraps up the nonconference portion of its 2022-23 basketball season on Friday night, taking on a small but scrappy Kennesaw State team that's won eight games already this season.

This is the last of 11 nonconference games for the Hoosiers, who will then have nearly two weeks off before resuming the Big Ten schedule on Jan. 5 at Iowa. Tonight's game is televised on the Big Ten Network.

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson is out for sure after having foot surgery on Wednesday. IU officials are hoping he'll be back sometime during the Big Ten season. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and junior forward Jordan Geronimo both missed Tuesday's game with Elon, and are day-to-day decisions.

We will update their status later tonight.

*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog from HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew. To read that story, CLICK HERE

Here's how to watch Friday night's game:

How to watch Kennesaw State at Indiana

Who: Kennesaw State Owls (8-4) at No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's final nonconference game. When: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 23.

7 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 23. Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst)

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst) Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Point spread: Indiana is a 19.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, and the over/under is set at 141.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's the breakdown on how both teams have done vs. the spread this year. CLICK HERE

Indiana is a 19.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, and the over/under is set at 141.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's the breakdown on how both teams have done vs. the spread this year. Associated Press poll: Indiana dropped to No. 18 after an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday. This is the Hoosiers' lowest ranking through the first seven polls of the season. Elon is unranked.

Indiana dropped to No. 18 after an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday. This is the Hoosiers' lowest ranking through the first seven polls of the season. Elon is unranked. KenPom rankings: Indiana is No. 18 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Monday. Kennesaw State is ranked No. 214 overall out of 363 teams.

Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Kennesaw State went 13-18 overall, 7-9 in the ASUN Conference.

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Kennesaw State went 13-18 overall, 7-9 in the ASUN Conference. Series history: Indiana is 2-0 in the series, winning in 2013 and 2015.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 16.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 63.4 FG pct



G Xavier Johnson: 9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.3 rpg, 37.0 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 9.8 ppg, 45.9 3-point FG pct



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 9.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.4 apg

Kennesaw State Owls

G Chris Youngblood: 14.2 ppg, 4.3 apg, 45.3 3-point FG pct



G Terrell Burden: 11.3 ppg, 3.8 apg, 55.6 3-point FG pct



F Demond Robinson 8.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg



F Brandon Stroud: 7.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg 32.9 3-point FG pct

