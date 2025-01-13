How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball As It Hosts Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – If Indiana’s men’s basketball team is going to isolate the damage of Saturday’s 85-60 loss at Iowa, it needs more from its veteran players when No. 19 Illinois visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Four upperclassmen – Oumar Ballo, Trey Galloway, Luke Goode and Anthony Leal – played at least 20 minutes against the Hawkeyes.
Of those, Ballo and Leal produced efficiency scores (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks minus missed shots and turnovers) in double digits.
Leal comes away from the Iowa game largely unscathed. He did what he typically does. He played hard, defended, but wasn’t much of a factor on offense.
The rest of the veterans contributed to Indiana’s demise. Ballo had 10 points and 13 rebounds, but his early turnovers set the tone for the rest of the game and he only attempted seven shots.
Galloway and Goode both played major roles. Galloway had one of his worst games as a Hoosier – no points, four turnovers and four fouls. He was forcing the issue offensively, and his defense was not close to being good enough. In the advanced stats, Galloway had a defensive rating of 129.6 – that’s the amount of points his man would score over 100 possessions.
Goode was essentially brought to Indiana to do one thing – give the Hoosiers a 3-point threat. Goode was 1 of 4 from long range against Iowa. It continued an on-again, off-again pattern with Goode, a reflection of the team itself.
Indiana has plenty of issues to correct, but its older players have to be the ones leading the charge to correct it. They can’t be part of the problem.
How To Watch No. 19 Illinois at Indiana
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-2) vs. No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 4-2).
• What: Indiana hosts Illinois in the seventh game of the Big Ten Conference for both teams.
• When: 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: Peacock.
• Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color).
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
• Point spread: Not available at time of publication. Please check for updates on Tuesday.
• Recent results: Indiana lost 85-60 at Iowa on Saturday, a loss that broke a five-game winning streak for the Hoosiers.
Illinois lost 82-72 at home to Southern California. That loss also broke a five-game winning streak for the Fighting Illini.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 10-0 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 1-2 in official road games. The NCAA counts the game at the Palestra as a road game. Illinois is 9-1 in home games, 2-1 in neutral site games and 2-1 in true road games.
• Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Illinois was 29-9 and 14-6 in the Big Ten, good for second place. Illinois advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and lost to eventual national champion Connecticut.
• Series history: Indiana leads 96-92. Illinois won the lone meeting in the 2023-24 season with a 70-62 victory in Champaign, Ill. Indiana won the last meeting at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall 71-68 in 2023, but the Fighting Illini won the previous two games at Indiana.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (12.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.5 apg), Trey Galloway (7.1 ppg, 3.9 apg), Luke Goode (7.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Kanaan Carlyle (4.7 ppg), Anthony Leal (2.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Malik Reneau (14.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, possibly won’t play with knee injury), Oumar Ballo (14 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.3 apg), Mackenzie Mgbako (12.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Bryson Tucker (6.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Langdon Hatton (2.4 ppg).
No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini
• Guards: Kasparas Jakucionis (16.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.4 apg, questionable with arm injury), Tre White (11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Kylan Boswell (11.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.1 apg), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (7.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Tomislav Ivisic (12.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg), Will Riley (10.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Ben Humrichous (9.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Morez Johnson Jr. (5.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Jake Davis (2.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg), Carey Booth (1.4 ppg).
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Illinois 80, Indiana 75.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 56
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 49
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 63
• Strength of schedule: 160
• Preseason: 39
Illinois Fighting Illini
• Overall: 13
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 11
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 24
• Strength of schedule: 255
• Preseason: 23
Meet the coaches
• Brad Underwood, Illinois: Underwood is in his eighth season at Illinois and has a record of 155-92 with the Illini. Illinois is well on its way to its sixth straight 20-win season.
Overall, Underwood is in his 12th season as a head coach. He has a 264-119 overall record. Underwood was 20-13 in a single season at Oklahoma State in 2016-17. He was 89-14 in three seasons at Stephen F. Austin.
Underwood had a 132-85 record at the junior college level during head coaching stints at Dodge City CC (1988-92) and Daytona Beach CC (2003-06).
Before becoming a Division I head coach, Underwood was an assistant at South Carolina (2012-13), Kansas State (2006-12), Western Illinois (1992-2003) and Hardin-Simmons (1986-87).
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 76-44 overall record and a 35-31 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
