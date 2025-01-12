What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 85-60 Loss At Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Indiana's five-game overall win streak and three-game Big Ten win streak came to a crashing halt in an 85-60 loss to Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.
Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson spoke to the media for about five minutes after the game. Here is what he had to say.
On what bothered Woodson the most about the loss ...
Woodson: Going into this game, we've been playing some pretty good basketball. You go out on the road in the Big Ten, you can't turn it over, you've got to rebound with your opponent and you've got to make shots. And we failed in all three areas tonight. That's something you can't have when you go out on the road so we've got to be better.
On whether the effort was lacking ...
Woodson: No, I thought we got off to a slow start, but I thought our second unit came in and got us back in it. But when you have 17 points given to them just on us hand-delivering the basketball, you're not going to beat many teams in the Big Ten doing that. I thought we played pretty solid in the half-court defense, but when we gave them 26 (fast break) points, they scored 43 (in the first half) and 17 of those came from turnovers. Good teams like Iowa, you're not going to get away with that.
On surprise that Indiana struggled after playing well in its previous five games ...
Woodson: Our last road game was Penn State and I thought we competed from the very beginning to the end. Tonight we just looked totally different. We can't have games like that. You have to consistently put yourself in a position where you've got a shot to win a basketball game. We didn't give ourselves a chance today.
On Oumar Ballo's early turnovers in the game ...
Woodson: Ballo's been playing pretty well for us. Tonight he was doing things he hadn't been doing in this five-game stretch. It wasn't just Ballo. It was everybody. Langdon (Hatton) and especially the starting group.
On Iowa's 26 transition points ...
Woodson: First of all, throwing it away didn't help. Turnovers didn't help. Not getting back. I thought our shot selection was terrible tonight. They played the match-up zone which I thought we executed once we got back in it, but then we just weren't passing (inaudible) with the basketball. That's something you just can't do, not against a good team.
On having new players and whether this is a minor setback or something that's cause for concern ...
Woodson: I'll never use (having new players) as an excuse. We do have new players, there's no doubt about that, but the whole country of college basketball and all sports have new players. How quickly you put it together and mesh together as a team determines your opportunity to win at a high level. We've been playing like a good basketball (team), I can't sit here and complain.
Our last five games were very competitive and against some good teams. So we've got to go back and regroup. Because the Big Ten is not going anywhere. We've got Illinois here coming in here soon. We've got a couple days to prepare for them and it starts tomorrow at 5 o'clock in practice.
