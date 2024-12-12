How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball At Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana fans undoubtedly would rather forget it, but it many ways, Indiana’s disappointing 19-14 season was largely defined by its three games against Nebraska during the season.
The Cornhuskers earned the regular season sweep and then hammered Indiana 93-66 in the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis to end the Hoosiers’ season.
Flip any of those two games and perhaps Indiana would have been NCAA Tournament-bound? If Indiana had won two of the games it lost against Nebraska, the Hoosiers would have been 21-12. If Indiana flips the Big Ten Tournament outcome, perhaps the Hoosiers make a longer Big Ten Tournament run to make a more convincing NCAA Tournament case?
You know what they say about ifs. The reality was that the Hoosiers were dominated by the Cornhuskers. Indiana was on the wrong end of 16, 15 and 27-point losses.
Neither team is the same as it was in the 2023-24 season. The Cornhuskers lost savvy Rienk Mast for the season to injury, leaving a hole in their inside game. Also gone is guard Keisei Tominaga, a bona fide Indiana killer. He was 12 of 26 from 3-point range in the three contests against Indiana as he averaged 23.6 points against the Hoosiers in 2024.
Indiana hopes it did enough to improve itself with the addition of Oumar Ballo, Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle and freshman Bryson Tucker.
The rosters that will do battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena will not be the same, but until Indiana exorcises the Nebraska demons of 2024? It will be hard for Hoosiers fans to move on. It’s an early test for Indiana to see if it has achieved improvement or will remain in the middle of the Big Ten pack.
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How To Watch Indiana at Nebraska
• Who: No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 0-1)
• What: Indiana continues its early Big Ten slate with a road trip at Nebraska. This is the second of two early December Big Ten games.
• When: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 13
• Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
• TV: FOX.
• Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), LaPhonso Ellis (color).
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
• Point spread: Not available at time of publication. Please check for updates on Friday.
• Recent results: Indiana has won four games in a row. The latest was an 82-67 victory over Minnesota Monday that gave the Hoosiers their first Big Ten victory. Wins over Providence (at Battle 4 Atlantis), Sam Houston and Miami of Ohio have also been part of the streak.
Nebraska lost its Big Ten opener 89-52 at Michigan State last Saturday. Prior to that, Nebraska had a three-game win streak, including a 74-63 victory over then-No. 14 Creighton on the Bluejays’ home floor.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 7-0 at home and 1-2 in neutral site games. Indiana has not yet played a true road game. Nebraska is 5-0 in home games, 0-1 in neutral site games and 1-1 in road games.
• Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Nebraska was 23-11 and finished 12-8 in the Big Ten. Included were two regular season wins and one Big Ten Tournament victory over Indiana. Nebraska advanced to the NCAA Tournament and lost 98-83 to Texas A&M in the first round.
• Series history: Indiana leads 19-10. Indiana was swept in the 2023-24 season. Indiana last won against Nebraska in Dec. 2022 and last won at Nebraska in the 2021-22 season.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• F Malik Reneau, 15.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.6 apg.
• F Mackenzie Mgbako, 15.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.6 apg.
• C Oumar Ballo, 13.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.5 apg.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
• G Brice Williams, 17.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.8 apg.
• G Connor Essegian 13 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.1 apg.
• F Juwan Gary 10.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.1 apg.
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Nebraska 76, Indiana 75.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 40
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 50
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 44
• Strength of schedule: 114
• Preseason: 39
Nebraska Cornhuskers
• Overall: 62
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 33
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 99
• Strength of schedule: 312
• Preseason: 57
Meet the coaches
• Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska: Hoiberg is in his sixth season at Nebraska with a 69-96 record. Hoiberg is is in his 11th season coaching in college overall and has a 184-152 record. Hoiberg coached Iowa State, his alma mater, from 2010-15, compiling a 115-56 record with the Cyclones. Hoiberg has shifted between the collegiate and pro ranks during his coaching and administrative career. He was assistant general manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2006-09 and Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Timberwolves during the 2009-10 season. After Hoiberg left Iowa State, he was head coach of the Chicago Bulls from 2015-18. Hoiberg played at Iowa State from 1991-95 and played in the NBA from 1995-2005 with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 71-42 overall record and a 32-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Indiana heads to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Friday night. CLICK HERE.
- IU'S PAST STRUGGLES AGAINST NEBRASKA: Indiana got blown out by Nebraska three times a year ago, and one loss was more embarrassing than the other. Watching them again was tough on the eyes. The two teams meet Friday in Lincoln and the Hoosiers need to reverse some ugly trends. CLICK HERE
- CUPPS HAS SURGERY: Indiana guard Gabe Cupps had surgery for a meniscus injury on Wednesday. CLICK HERE.
- TODD GOLDEN COLUMN: Indiana guard Kanaan Carlyle’s presence was immediately felt by the Hoosiers in their 82-67 victory over Minnesota. He was a welcomed return to Indiana's lineup after missing three games with an injury. CLICK HERE