How To Watch Indiana’s Women’s Basketball Game Against Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Teams rarely stand still during any season, no matter how good or bad they may be.
Rutgers – Indiana’s women’s basketball opponent at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall – is an example of this.
On paper, the Scarlet Knights would seem to be pushovers for the Hoosiers. Rutgers has won just one Big Ten game and when the Scarlet Knights have faced the teams in the upper half of the Big Ten it hasn’t been pretty, especially on the road. Rutgers lost to Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan by an average of 16.3 points.
However, in its last two games, Rutgers has been able to pull itself off the mat. It earned its first Big Ten victory at Penn State on Jan. 26 – a 77-73 victory. In that game, the Scarlet Knights out-scored the Nittany Lions 25-9 in the fourth quarter in enemy territory.
Rutgers lost its next game, but the Scarlet Knights gave a good Illinois team a good battle. The Scarlet Knights lost 69-65 in overtime to a Fighting Illini team that would go on to upset Maryland later on their East Coast road trip.
One reason Rutgers fared better is that it got scoring from someone other than their dynamic duo of Kiyomi McMiller (19 ppg) and Destiny Adams (17.5 ppg). Guard Mya Petticord averaged 10.5 ppg in those games.
Even teams considered to be down and out can be dangerous on their day.
Here’s how to watch Indiana’s game against Rutgers.
How to watch Rutgers at Indiana
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 6-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-13, 1-10).
• What: Big Ten regular season game.
• When: Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. ET.
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: Big Ten Network.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last game: Indiana defeated Nebraska 76-60 on Sunday, the Hoosiers’ second win in a row. Rutgers lost 69-65 in overtime at home against Illinois.
• Series history: Indiana leads 8-6. The Hoosiers have won five in a row in the series. Rutgers last won in 2019.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.3 apg), Sydney Parrish (10.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Shay Ciezki (10.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.8 apg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (9.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg), Lexus Bargesser (3.2 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (2.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Henna Sandvik (2.3 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (1.9 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Karoline Striplin (9.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Lilly Meister (9 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.4 ppg), Faith Wiseman (0.2 ppg, 1 rpg).
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
• Guards: Kiyomi McMiller (19 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.1 apg), G-F Destiny Adams (17.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg), G-F JoJo Lacey (8.9 ppg, 5 rpg), Mya Petticord (5.8 ppg), Awa Sidibe (5.6 ppg), Lisa Thompson (4.8 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Chyna Cornwell (6.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Zachara Perkins (4.5 ppg).
Rankings
• Neither team is ranked.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 240-106 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 439-236. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Coquese Washington, Rutgers:Washington is in her third season at Rutgers and she has a record of 29-57 with the Scarlet Knights. Overall, Washington is in her 15th season as a head coach. She was 209-169 in 12 seasons at Penn State. Overall, Washington has a career record of 238-226. Washington has previously been an assistant at alma mater Notre Dame (1999-2007), Oklahoma (2019-20) and Notre Dame (2020-22). Washington played in the WNBA from 1997-2003, including one season with the Indiana Fever. Washington was the first president of the WNBA Players Association.
