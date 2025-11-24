How To Watch Indiana vs Kansas State Basketball
Indiana has its second power-conference test of the year as Kansas State comes to Bloomington for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff Tuesday night. The Hoosiers are off to a 5-0 start behind Tucker DeVries' 19.2 points per game in coach Darian DeVries' first season, while Kansas State is 5-1 under fourth-year coach Jerome Tang.
The Wildcats are coming off a heartbreaking loss on Friday against Nebraska, which sunk a game-winning free throw with one second remaining in the 86-85 win in Kansas City. The Hoosiers have two more nonconference matchups before briefly shifting to Big Ten play on Dec. 3 at Minnesota.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Kansas State
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 in Big 12)
- What: Nonconference matchup
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FS1
- TV announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Incarnate Word 69-61 at home on Nov. 16, then defeated Lindenwood 73-53 on Thursday at home. Kansas State defeated Mississippi State 98-77 on Thursday on a neutral site in Kansas City in the Hall of Fame Classic, and then lost 86-85 to Nebraska on Friday in Kansas City.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Kansas State went 16-17 overall and finished 10th in the Big 12 with a 9-11 record. The Wildcats' season ended in the second round of the Big 12 tournament.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 19-12. The last matchup was a 71-70 victory by the Hoosiers on Nov. 23, 1998 in Hawaii, where A.J. Guyton scored a game-high 25 points and William Gladness recorded a double-double. Indiana has won the last nine matchups, dating back to the 1969-70 season. The Hoosiers are 11-4 against Kansas State in Bloomington, including five straight wins. Kansas State last defeated Indiana 87-83 in overtime on Dec. 9, 1968 in Manhattan, Kan.
Meet the coaches
- Jerome Tang, Kansas State: Tang, 59, is 66-43 overall and 28-28 in Big 12 play in his fourth season with the Wildcats. Tang led Kansas State to 26 wins and an Elite Eight appearance in his first season, but they missed the NCAA Tournament the following two seasons while going below .500 in conference play. Tang was previously on Scott Drew's staff at Baylor from 2003-22, helping the Bears win the 2021 national title. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Tang graduated from Charter Oak State College in Connecticut.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 4-0 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
What to know about Kansas State
Kansas State is off to a 5-1 start with a 93-64 win over UNC-Greensboro, a 98-71 win over Bellarmine, a 99-96 win over Cal, an 84-83 win over Tulsa, a 98-77 win over Mississippi State and an 86-85 loss to Nebraska on Friday. The Wildcats are ranked No. 49 overall on KenPom, with the No. 37 offensive efficiency, No. 87 defensive efficiency and No. 28 adjusted tempo. They received one point in the AP Top 25 poll on Nov. 17.
Kansas State's best player is Memphis transfer point guard PJ Haggerty, who was voted to the preseason first-team All-American team by ESPN's Jay Bilas. A 6-foot-4 junior, Haggerty is averaging 28 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range. Other key players to watch include 6-foot-7 guard Abdi Bashir Jr. (14.3 ppg), 6-foot-3 guard Nate Johnson (13.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), 6-foot-1 guard David Castillo (11.8 ppg) and 6-foot-9 wing Khamari McGriff (11.7 ppg).
The Wildcats have a potent offense that's ranked 32nd nationally at 92.8 points per game, eighth with 21 assists per game and 9th with a 43.3% 3-point shooting percentage. In their lone loss of the season, Kansas State allowed Nebraska to shoot 54.1% from the field and score 24 points off 13 turnovers.
Kansas State had to replace its entire starting lineup from the 2024-25 season, and it lost seven total players to the transfer portal. Tang brought in a five-player transfer class and a four-player freshman class, which ranked No. 35 in the nation and one spot ahead of Indiana, per 247Sports.
Going into the year, the Wildcats were picked to finish ninth out of 16 teams in the preseason Big 12 poll. Haggerty was one of 10 players chosen to the preseason All-Big 12 team. Kansas State was ranked No. 55 overall and No. 9 among Big 12 teams in Sports Illustrated Kevin Sweeney's preseason rankings.
